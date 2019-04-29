CHAMELEON Cabaret Comes to The Butterfly Club

Chameleon is a jazz/blues show about mental wellness, rising above adversity and beating the odds.

Alexandra is feeling anxious. Sweaty palms, racing mind, beating heart. It's time for the dreaded high school reunion and she isn't sure how to explain just how real the ups and downs of her life have been. Canapés anyone? Or perhaps some yoga or a long jog would work better...

Come on a rollercoaster of extremes down the twisted rabbit hole of the human condition, experiencing the raw trauma and brilliant ecstasy that we all know as the stuff of life. Enjoy the versatility of Karen Lee Roberts as she introduces you to Barbara, smoking cigars, Phillip, refusing the fois gras, and Stephanie, with her boob job. Chameleon will appeal to anyone who has had highs and lows in their passage over time.

Karen Lee Roberts performed on London's West End in the musical Hair, and more recently was featured in the Helpmann nominated show Intimate Space in partnership with Restless Dance. Jeff Usher has toured Australia with his band Jeff Usher's Jazz Unit, and he has performed with some of Australia's most renown jazz musicians. They are committed to enlightening people about social issues, which is why Chameleon is an important work for them to perform.

Chameleon opens on Monday June 10th 2019 and runs for five performances (no performance on Wednesday the 12th of June) till Saturday June 15th 2019. Bookings recommended.

'Karen's sublimely talented approach will have you glued to her performance.' Barry Stone, reviewer.

Dates: Monday 10th June -Saturday 15th June (excluding Wednesday 12th June)

Times: Monday 10th - 8.30pm-9.30pm

Tuesday 11th -Saturday 15th - 5.30pm- 6.30pm

Cost: $26- $35

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Tickets: https://thebutterflyclub.com/





