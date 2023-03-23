CABARET DE PARIS – A BURLESQUE EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Melbourne, Perth, and Canberra

Be transported by the atmosphere and excitement of a Parisian-themed revue with a parade of first-class entertainers and the daring beauty of exquisitely bejewelled dancers as stage Spectacular Cabaret De Paris visits Melbourne on 19 & 20 May, Perth on 8 June and Canberra on 15 & 16 June.

Cabaret De Paris celebrates old-fashioned showgirl glamour combined with the skill of adagio dancers, aerial pole artistry, comedy circus performers, quick change acts, illusionists, and of course the famous French Cancan Dancers!

Joining the Cabaret De Paris troupe will be Australia's leading lady, legendary showgirl singer, Rhonda Burchmore, who has performed across the world from London's West End to New York's Broadway, from Sydney Opera House to the Sydney Myer Music Bowl.

Producer and performer Michael Boyd said, "I am absolutely thrilled to bring back Cabaret de Paris. The last tour played to sell-out crowds and rave reviews. Our leading lady Rhonda Burchmore proved she really is the queen of Cabaret; her stage presence and polished performance brings a new twist to the show with her larger-than-life personality, Rhonda proves she is forever a Showgirl. You will see Rhonda wearing gorgeous frocks, singing French cabaret songs and even a burlesque strip number, oohh la la. In this tour we are going bigger than ever with some brand-new numbers, elaborate costumes, feathers, jewels and sequins that barely cover. Cabaret de Paris delivers just that and more - pure indulgence entertainment at its best."

Rhonda will be joined by the absolute crème de la crème of Australia's leading showgirls, who have graced the stages of Moulin Rouge, the Lido and other French cabaret revues in this spectacular 90-minute production. The show also includes acclaimed illusionist and Australia's Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd who will perform some of his greatest illusions, mind-boggling disappearances and incredible magic that will keep the entire audience entranced.

Cabaret de Paris is choreographed by Todd Patrick, one of Australia's dance leaders who began his formidable career with Disney, before working for Versace, Dior, Issey Miyaki, Gucci and Chanel, across Europe and Asia, along with some exciting new acts by acclaimed choreographer Matt Browning.

This is pure Paris spectacle that you will never forget - a show that pays tribute to the most famous cabarets in France all rolled in to one dazzling revue!

*Note: Cabaret De Paris is a Burlesque Topless Revue show, some aspects may offend - viewer discretion advised