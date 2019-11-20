BOWIE BALL Is Coming To Melbourne

Brooklyn Runaways is excited to announce they're bringing the international sensation Bowie Ball to Melbourne this January as part of Midsumma Festival. This celebration of the life, music, and legacy of David Bowie will take place on Friday 31 January, 2020 at Evie's Disco Diner in Fitzroy.

After successful stints in New York, Chicago, Toronto and beyond, Bowie Ball is coming to Australia for the first time ever. Attendees will have the opportunity to show off their best Bowie-inspired look while they experience an anything-goes extravaganza bringing together the best in music, art, fashion, and entertainment.

Hosted by drag provocateur Peppy Smears, the event will feature Bowie's biggest hits performed live by some of the country's most talented singers and bands. There will be hair and makeup artists on site, plus participants can take in a Bowie-inspired art exhibit, stop by the themed photo booth, dance along to a late-night DJ set, or win a prize for "best dressed."

Additional performers will be announced at a later date.

On January 10, 2016, David Bowie died peacefully surrounded by his family after a courageous 18-month battle with cancer. His body of work, multi-generational influence and legacy of fearless innovation and endless reinvention will live on forever.

Brooklyn Runaways produces cabarets and live events for a modern audience. Previous shows include From: New York, For: Him (The Butterfly Club and Adelaide Fringe) and three cabarets with the duo Mel & Peppy. On 8 December, they'll premiere The Dead Martin Christmas Special at The MC Showroom.

Bowie Ball

Evie's Disco Diner

230/232 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

31 January 2020, 7pm-1am.

Tickets: $40, $35 early bird (until 10 Dec), $30 concession

Bookings: bowieball.com.au / midsumma.org.au





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You