BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE Debuts in Melbourne Next Month

For the first time ever, the smash-hit sensation BLANC DE BLANC ENCORE is popping its Melbourne cork, with the show set to premiere at the city's spectacular new two-level entertainment precinct, Spiegel Haus Melbourne on 29 October for a three-month season.

This is no ordinary night out. Blanc de Blanc Encore is a five-star, champagne-soaked spectacle overflowing with vintage French glamour, world class circus, music, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment. A lavish blend of skill, titillating comedy, live singing, and jaw-dropping surprises, served up with a riotous wink and a whole lot of fizz.

Blanc de Blanc Encore is created and produced by Melbourne's own, world renowned production house Strut & Fret. This season will mark the first time the Brunswick-based company has presented an event in its home city for over eight years.

Strut & Fret run South Australia's biggest seasonal cultural venue The Garden of Unearthly Delights, along with the West End Electric in Brisbane and Sydney's Grand Electric. The Company are also creators and producers of Sabrage, which is currently enjoying huge success in an extended season in the heart of London.

Blanc de Blanc Encore is the culmination of years of work, and a perfect example of how this local company took the world by storm. It's a dazzling circus show made for adults, where the action happens in front, above and all around the audience in the intimate Spiegeltent setting.

The star studded, international cast for the Melbourne season includes: Canadian circus artist Felix Pouliot, a graduate of the renowned Circus School of Quebec. Their mastery of Chinese pole and comedy MC talents has them in demand with prestigious companies, including Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Éloize, amazing audiences with their blend of acrobatics, humour, physicality, and charisma; Australian dancer Melanie Hawkins, who has just finished a starring role in Jesus Christ Superstar, and appeared in The Rocky Horror Show as Columbia, Rock of Ages as Constance, as well as Hugh Jackman's Broadway to Oz arena tour, and Singin' in the Rain; Ukrainian performer and choreographer Mykhailo Makarovoak, who was a finalist on Ukraine's Got Talent in 2022, and performed at last year's Olympic Games in Paris with his extraordinary skills in hip hop, popping and ‘bone breaking'; Stunning UK aerialist Danielle Summers, who is celebrated for her unique blend of elegance, power, and passion. She has toured the globe, performing with renowned contemporary circus companies such as Mimbre, Fidget Feet and Lavrak Circus, and her sensual solo acts have lit up London's most iconic cabaret venues, including Cirque Le Soir, The Roundhouse, Bunga Bunga, and The Box Soho.