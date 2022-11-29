BAT OUT OF HELL National Tour is Coming to Australia in January 2023

Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will arrive in Australia in January 2023 playing Arena's around the country. The show, which is currently on an International tour, will play dates in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

NATIONAL TOUR DATES:

Friday 27 January 2023 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Monday 30 January 2023 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Thursday 2 February 2023 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Saturday 4 February 2023 - RAC Arena, Perth

Wednesday 8 February 2023 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne



Tickets are on sale now from TICKETEK

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre. The current International tour began performances at Manchester Opera House on 11 September 2021 and has been playing to sold out houses and great critical acclaim ever since. Bat Out of Hell - The Musical continues to have a residency at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.



Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.



The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time internationally and in Australia is the highest selling album of all time selling 1.8m copies. In 2003, the album was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone.



For the stage musical, presented in Arenas in Australia, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.



"As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration, "Bat Out of Hell."



The International Tour of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and International Tour casting by Anne Vosser.



Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.



This tour is dedicated to the memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021, and Meat Loaf, who passed away on 20 January 2022.



Website: www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com

Twitter, Facebook & Instagram: @BatTheMusical