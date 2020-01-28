BASIC BITCHCRAFT Announced at Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2020 

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble....Fire Burn and Cauldron Bubble...By the Pricking of our Thumbs....Something WICKED this way CUMS.

The Craft, Charmed, Sabrina; What do these three have in common? If you guessed Powerful Women, Hot Topic Fashion & Witchcraft, you may just be a Witch yourself!

After a successful workshop performance in Oct 2019 as a part of Front & Centre's 'Spring Season' the Witches are BACK!

Basic Bitchcraft is a Female Driven, Musical, Sketch Comedy about three modern day Witches embarking on a journey to possibly, maybe, potentially, think about the prospect of inducting the first Male member into their sacred Coven. Through a mixture of Song, Witchcraft and Pop-Culture references they realise their true potential and reclaim the title Witch!

Equal parts funny, educational and sexy, Basic Bitchcraft is a comedic analysis and celebration of what it means to be a Witch in 2020. The inaugural show by Toil & Trouble, a new Musical, Sketch & Theatre Company with a wicked twist.

Bookings highly recommended. Please be advised this show contains adult themes, sexual references and mature language. Not recommended for people under the age of 15. Parental discretion recommended for people under the age of 18.

Basic Bitchcraft

Dates: 8th - 12th of April, 2020

Time: 8pm (60 minutes)

Cost: $28 Full/$25 Conc. (plus booking fee)

Venue: The MC Showroom, 1/48 Clifton St, Prahran VIC 3181

Tickets: https://www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=567260





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You