Australia Council for the Arts Provides Grants to 166 Artists and Organizations

According to Arts Review, The Australia Council for the Arts has provided grants to 166 artists, groups and arts organizations.

"Creativity will be crucial to Australia's recovery from the impact of COVID-19, and this is a timely investment in creative activity that connects all Australians during and beyond the current crisis," said Executive Director Arts Investment Alice Nash.

Some of the project funded include:

Backbone Youth Arts Association toward its 2020 program Lingua;

Vitalstatistix Inc toward its Bodies of Work (2020-2023): creative development lab;

Rhyan Clapham aka DOBBY toward the development of his first full album Marshmallow

Kill Your Darlings literary journal to support payments for emerging and established contributing writers

The Australia Council received a total of 1,183 applications for these grants. The applications were then assessed by a group of over 100 industry experts.

In addition, the Australia Council Resilience Fund, which opened in April, has given $1.8 million to 485 artists and organisations. The Fund provides immediate relief to those affected by the health crisis. The Fund will provide more than $5 million to artists and projects across Australia. Applications remain open until May 28.

For more information, and to apply, visit www.australiacouncil.gov.au.

Read more on Arts Review.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You