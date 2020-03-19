Arts Centre Melbourne Working With Three Arts Industry Charities To Support Arts Workers

Workers in the performing arts across the state are experiencing the immediate and devastating impact of event cancellations and venue closures due to COVID-19.

From independent artists and small companies through to large organisations like Arts Centre Melbourne, everyone is affected. Our own temporary closure has affected the lives of hundreds of artists, technical production, box office, front of house, production and associated support staff, who depend on a vibrant and fully functioning Arts Centre Melbourne. And the livelihoods of many others across the industry are at stake.

Now they need our support.

If you would like to help arts industry workers during these unprecedented times, there are three charitable organisations that support the physical and/or mental wellbeing of the arts. We strongly encourage you to donate the value of your refunded tickets, or another amount you choose, to one of these three tax-deductible charities:

Arts Wellbeing Collective - The Arts Wellbeing Collective provides mental health and wellbeing resources and helps deliver the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline, a 24/7 phone line available to anyone in the performing arts.

Victorian Actors' Benevolent Fund - The VABT provides emergency financial assistance to those in the entertainment industry who, in times of crisis or hardship, find themselves with nowhere else to turn.

Support Act - Support Act deliver crisis relief services to artists, crew and music workers who are unable to work in the music industry, as well as partnering with Arts Centre Melbourne and the Arts Wellbeing Collective to deliver the Support Act Wellbeing Helpline.

We urge everyone to continue to follow the advice of government health authorities with regard to maintaining good hygiene practices. Additional information is available on the Victorian Government Department of Health and Human Services and Australian Government Department of Health websites.

