Arts Centre Melbourne Presents Acclaimed German Composer Nils Frahm

Acclaimed German composer, producer and celebrated performer Nils Frahm is returning to Australia for a set of performances at the iconic Hamer Hall on Saturday 30 November and Sunday 1 December.

Following his previous success with Encores 1 and Encores 2, today Frahm has also announced that he will be releasing his third and final instalment in the series on Friday 20 September, aptly titled Encores 3. The three EPs will be available as one full length release titled All Encores featuring 80 minutes of music on Friday 18 October, to follow his masterful 2018 album All Melody.

It was only last year that Frahm spell-bounded audiences with his album All Melody and the Encores 1 EP, which focused on an acoustic pallet of sounds with solo piano and harmonium at the core. Audiences will now be able to enjoy Encores 2 as it explores more ambient landscapes and Encores 3, which sees Frahm expand on the percussive and electronic elements in his work.

"The idea behind All Encores is one we had from before All Melody; to do three releases each with their own distinct musical style and theme, perhaps even as a triple album. But All Melody became larger than itself and took over any initial concepts. I think the idea of All Encores is like musical islands that compliment All Melody," says Frahm.

With his unconventional approach to music, contemplative and intimate persona, Frahm manages to capture the imagination of music lovers across many genres on a mesmerising scale. No two shows are the same as Frahm draws on heavy improvisation to create original moments through his vast stage shows.

His highly developed sense of control and restraint in his work, as well as a breath-taking level of emotion, is what makes Frahm one of the hottest contemporary sound inventors of his generation and an almighty creator of epic sound experiences.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 9am AEST Wednesday 14 August by using the code word 88keys. General public tickets will then go on sale from 9am AEST Tuesday 16 August.

Arts Centre Melbourne presents

Nils Frahm

Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne

Saturday 30 November | 9:30pm

Sunday 1 December | 8pm

Warnings: haze and strobe effects will be used during the show

Bookings at artscentremelbourne.com.au

