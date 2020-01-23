Acclaimed Icelandic Singer Songwriter Ásgeir Kicks Off Australian Tour At QPAC

Acclaimed Icelandic singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and collaborator, Ásgeir, will kick off his 2020 Australian tour in Brisbane on Monday 11 May in Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall.

Ásgeir's return Australian tour will bring his forthcoming third album, Bury The Moon (out 7 February 2020), to Australian audiences for the first time.

This concert marks Ásgeir's debut as a headline act in Brisbane and his first appearance at QPAC. Tickets are expected to be in high demand and are on general sale from 9.00am this Friday 24 January at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.

Expertly composed and transcendental in approach, Ásgeir's melancholic, electronic-folk and ambitious electro-pop beats penetrate a little deeper than most.

From the Icelandic town of Laugarbakki, populated by just 40 people, Ásgeir is known for being every bit as introverted, humble and unassuming as he is gifted.

His debut album released in 2012 soared to success in his native land, becoming the fastest selling debut from a homegrown artist in Iceland, breaking all previous records and outselling Björk and Sigur Rós, before the English language edition In The Silence, released in 2013, connected with an entirely new audience.

Here in Australia, In the Silence was spotlighted as triple j Feature Album and both the album and its lead single King and Cross achieved gold ARIA accreditation. King and Cross clocked in at number 10 in triple j's 2014 The Hottest 100.

Ásgeir's first Splendour in the Grass sojourn in 2015 saw him return to Australia just two months after supporting alt-J on their national stadium tour.

In 2017, Afterglow scored Ásgeir's second triple j Feature Album and the station co-presented his sold-out July 2017 Splendour in the Grass sideshows.

An artist of rare scope, sincerity and emotion, his highly anticipated upcoming album, Bury The Moon, might well be Ásgeir's bravest, and his most enduring.

Watch the official music video for Pictures from Bury The Moon here.

His innate ability to make even the largest of spaces feel intimate pulls audiences in leaving them yearning for more.

Ásgeir will perform live in QPAC's Concert Hall for one night only on Monday 11 May. Tickets on sale from 9.00am Friday 24 January at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.





