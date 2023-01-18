Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ANNIE AND LENA HUNT FOR GHOSTS Comes to Melbourne Comedy Festival

Performances run April 6-23.

Jan. 18, 2023  
Annie and Lena return to Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2023 with their spookiest sketch show yet. Laugh along while they hunt for proof of the paranormal and pull skeletons out of closets (but only if they're ready).

About the show

After establishing themselves as an "abundantly talented" (The Age) comedy duo, Annie and Lena have hung up their wigs in search of a more financially stable career: ghost hunting. Annie and Lena Hunt for Ghosts is an hour of sketch, music, stand up and improv that showcases the duo's tried and tested chemistry they've built by writing and producing three critically acclaimed shows together.

Come with the pair as they stake out a haunted house, patiently waiting impatiently for some sign of the paranormal. Expect audience interaction (the fun, from your seat kind), silly characters, improv, comedy songs, two women, and ghosts, heaps of ghosts (we hope). See the duo described as 'the next generation of sketch comedy' (Time Out)

About the duo

Annie Lumsden (she/her) and Lena Moon (she/her) are Melbourne/Naarm based performers, writers and comedians. Lena has a background in improvised comedy and screenwriting, Annie is an actor and presenter. 2022 saw the duo tour nationally for the first time to Adelaide Fringe Festival and Sydney Fringe Comedy, as well as perform to a sold out crowd at Hamer Hall while opening for sketch outfit Aunty Donna. Look out for them on your tele's in 2023 appearing in Aunty Donna's newest ABC series, 'Aunty Donna's Coffee Cafe'.

Their debut show together, This Is Our Pilot was nominated for Best Comedy at the Melbourne Fringe Festival 2019, and their second show, This is Our Show sold out its run, with added shows, at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival 2021.

The pair's success online takes many forms, with a successful web series, two on demand specials, and a fund raising stream on Lena's Twitch channel that saw the pair (accidentally) raise over $10, 000 to cover show and touring costs.




More Hot Stories For You


