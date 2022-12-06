ALICE IN WONDERLAND Comes to Athenaeum Theatre

This summer, tumble down the rabbit hole and join Alice on her adventure through Wonderland at Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre.

Lewis Carroll's classic story is cleverly lifted from the page and beautifully brought to life in Glenn Elston's highly acclaimed production of Alice in Wonderland.

Life is turned upside down for Alice, when she tumbles down the rabbit hole and lands in the magical world of "Wonderland". It's a roller-coaster of a story as she bravely bounces from one unexpected and amazing situation to the next.

"We love seeing the reactions on the faces of the little ones as they meet the wildly curious assortment of characters in the play," said Elston. "They can sing along with the Dodo, meet the pepper-obsessed Duchess and her crazy cook, and laugh along with The Cheshire Cat, White Rabbit, Humpty Dumpty, Tweedledee and Tweedledum!"

This interactive production is fun for the whole family, presented in a bright performance style, with colourful costumes and catchy songs. In this production of "Alice in Wonderland," everyone has the opportunity to join in and be a part of the fun! The show is a must-do for parents looking to share an experience with their children that will entertain the whole family these summer school holidays.