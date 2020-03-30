2020 Helpmann Awards Cancelled

Live Performance Australia (LPA) has today announced that the annual Helpmann Awards will not be presented in 2020.

The decision to cancel this year's presentation is in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency and its impact on live performance venues and productions across the country.

"Due to restrictions on public gatherings, it was simply not feasible to proceed with our planning for the 2020 Helpmann Awards," said LPA Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson.

"While we are deeply disappointed to make this decision, we have a wider responsibility to prioritise the health and welfare of our staff, industry and the Australian community to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"It is also the case that we need to focus on the survival of our live performance industry which has been devastated by the COVID-19 forced shutdowns.

"Our number one priority right now is to secure more government support for the hundreds of thousands of people across our industry who have lost income and work as a result of the shutdowns.

"We also want to make sure our industry is in the best position it can be to recover once the public health crisis passes, and bring back to millions of Australians the pleasure of live theatre and music presented by some of the world's best creative talent," Ms Richardson said.

The Helpmann Awards are the premier celebration of Australia's vibrant live performance industry. These national awards recognise distinguished achievement and excellence in Australia's live performance sectors including musicals, contemporary music, comedy, opera and classical music, theatre, ballet, dance and physical theatre, presentation for children and young people, regional touring and cabaret.

The Helpmann Awards were established in 2001 by LPA.





