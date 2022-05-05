aGLIFF Announces 3rd Annual Pride Mini-Film-A-Thon

Austin's oldest film festival, aGLIFF has announced that badges for the 35th annual film festival PRISM 35 will go on sale June 3 at 10:00 am.

To celebrate Pride month, aGLIFF will host Pride Mini Film-A-Thon with a weekend of films and programming June 3-5, 2022 at the Galaxy Theatres. Four feature films, one shorts program, a LIVE comedy show with America's Got Talent finalist Julia Scotti including a screening of Susan Sandler's award-winning documentary portrait Julia Scotti: Funny That Way, Live Q&As with film directors along with parties and more being offered the entire weekend celebrating pride with aGLIFF.

Additional information on the shorts program and special events along with the full schedule for Pride Mini Film-A-Thon will be announced this month.

More information about the PRISM 35 festival lineup will be announced next month.

PRIDE MINI-FILM-A-THON JUNE 3-5, 2022

agliff.org/pride

THE SWIMMER | Israel | 2021 | 83 minutes | Southwest Premiere

Director and Writer: Adam Kalderon | Cast: Omer Perelman Striks, Asaf Jonas, Nadia Kucher

Friday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Erez,a rising star on the elite swimming scene, arrives at a tough training camp with a singular aim - to win a fiercely contested place in the national Olympics team. Intense rivalry precludes any chance of friendship with his fellow athletes until, that is, Erez meets the handsome and talented Nevo, who unexpectedly stirs within him unconscious desires. As his resolve begins to father, Erez must navigate a path through a heady mix of high-stakes competition and erotic longing in this electrifying and sexy drama.

Julia Scotti : FUNNY THAT WAY | United States | 2020 | 73 minutes

Director: Susan Sandler | Star: Julia Scotti

Saturday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m.

Live Comedy Set from Julia Scotti following the screening

With breathtaking emotional honesty, this tender, funny and powerful portrait of transgender comedian Julia Scotti explores the unrelenting courage and humor it takes to be Julia. In the comedy boom of the 1980's Rick Scotti was a busy guy - appearing in clubs across the country, on the bills with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld, when he came to the dawning realization that nothing felt right. At the time when the words gender dysphoria and gender reassignment surgery were rarely heard, Rick's true awakening at age forty-seven led to a new identity as Julia Scotti. And then everyone turned away - former wives, friends, family, comedy world buddies, and most painfully Julia was shut out from any contact with her children. Julia reinvented herself, spent a decade teaching, and then several years ago, stepped back on stage and began her journey back to the world she loves, and her children reached out to her after 15 years of silence. Shot over a period of five years, the film tracks Julia's triumphant comeback and the complex process of reuniting with her children, as comedy becomes the shared language of identity, healing, and joy.

GIRL PICTURE | Finland | 2022 | 110 minutes | Southwest Premiere

Director: Alli Haapasalo | Writers: Ilona Ahti, Daniela Hakulinen | Cast: Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, Linnea Leino

Sunday, June 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö support each other unconditionally. They want to live adventurous lives, loaded with experiences and passion. Emma on the contrary has given her whole life to figure skating. Nothing gets between her and success. But when the girls meet, life opens whole new paths, and they all rocket in new directions. While Mimmi and Emma experience the earth moving effects of first love, Rönkkö is on a quest to find pleasure. Three Fridays is all it takes to turn their worlds upside down.

FRAMING AGNES | Canada, USA | 2022 | 75 minutes | Southwest Premiere

Director: Chase Joynt | Writers: Chase Joynt, Morgan M. Page | Featuring: Angelica Ross, Jen Richards, Zackary Drucker, Silas Howard, Max Wolf Valerio, Stephen Ira

Sunday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m.

In 1958, a young trans woman named Agnes entered a study about sex disorders at UCLA to get the gender-affirming care she needed, by any means necessary. Her story was long considered to be exceptional until never-before-seen case files of other patients were found in 2017. Directed by Chase Joynt (NO ORDINARY MAN) and featuring and all-star cast of transgender artists and performers, FRAMING AGNES uses re-enactment and genre-blurring storytelling techniques to breathe new life into previously unknown people who redefined gender in the midcentury.

SHORTS PROGRAM:

PRIDE SHORTS: CELEBRATING 35 YEARS OF FILMS

Saturday, June 5 at 4:30 p.m.

TICKETING:

aGLIFF encourages fans to consider membership to get the best access and support aGLIFF's year-round programming. Members and badge holders will receive priority seating and access to all the events.

Pride Mini Film-A-Thon: All events are FREE for aGLIFF Members who register in advance. Weekend badges are $65 for non-members. Single tickets are $40 for the Julia Scotti screening and comedy show. Single tickets for all other individual screenings are $12. Event registration for members, weekend badges, and single tickets are available now at agliff.org/pride.

PRISM 35: Early bird festival badges go on sale Friday, June 3 at 10:00 am. and will be available through July 24 for $95. Badges available at $125 beginning July 25. Memberships are available now; Festival badges are available for purchase on June 3 at agliff.org/badges. Single tickets will be $15, plus applicable service fees and will be available one week before the festival.

aGLIFF Membership: Memberships get the best access, support aGLIFF's year-round programming, and include festival badges and an array of other perks depending on the level. Memberships start for as low as $25 a month and are available for purchase now at agliff.org/members.

At this time, access to the Pride Mini Film-A-Thon festival will be in-person only.

Access to the PRISM 35 Festival and special events virtually will be announced at a later date.

