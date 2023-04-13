Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ZACH Theatre Names Cliff Hannon as New General Manager

Hannon will oversee ZACH’s day-to-day operations, including facilities, rentals, and IT while also leading the theatre’s union relationships.

Apr. 13, 2023  

ZACH Theatre has announced Cliff Hannon as the new General Manager. Hannon will work under the direction of Managing Director Jamie Herlich as an integral member of the senior leadership team, sitting at the intersection of the administrative, production, and artistic departments of the organization.

"When I heard ZACH Theatre was hiring a General Manager, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up. The clear perspective of the work onstage, the reputation in the community, and the incredible staff and artists made the decision to jump on board an easy one," said Hannon. "To be a producing theatre in an arts-rich city such as Austin provides unique benefits. The opportunity to collaborate, reach new audiences, and rethink how we create and share art onstage and off is important for those to be a part of theatre's evolution, and I look forward to evolving with it."

Hannon will oversee ZACH's day-to-day operations, including facilities, rentals, and IT while also leading the theatre's union relationships and artist contracting operations in partnership with the production department. In this newly created position, Hannon will partner with the Director of Production, Director of Finance, Producing Artistic Director, and Managing Director to ensure effective, consistent, and aligned operations that support the overall health of the theatre.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native has an extensive background in theatre and performing arts. Most recently General Manager at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Hannon has a variety of theatre and management experience including Stage Management, Company Management, Property Management, and Business Operations. Beginning his theatre career in Colorado at the Denver Center Theatre Company, Hannon expanded his skillset and network throughout the community working with the Off Center @ The Jones and Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp. From there, Hannon moved east where he worked with the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, CT before landing at Arena Stage in Washington, DC.

"We're so pleased to welcome Cliff to ZACH as he brings a combination of skills and energy needed to be successful in our new General Manager position," said Herlich. "His background includes work at other respected regional not-for-profit theatres, as well as time outside the sector, which will allow him to bring new perspective and ideas to ZACH as we continue to rebuild coming out of pandemic closures."

The search was conducted by Management Consultants for the Arts, led by Emike Abe as consultant.

About ZACH Theatre

A non-profit organization, ZACH creates intimate theatre experiences that ignite the imagination, inspire the spirit, and engage the community. As Austin's leading professional producing theatre, ZACH employs more than 300 actors, musicians, and designers annually to create its own diverse array of nationally recognized plays and musicals under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Dave Steakley and Managing Director Jamie Herlich. Each year, ZACH serves nearly 140,000 Central Texans - 57,000 of which are children and youth who participate in our education and outreach programs, as well as inspiring camps and classes. Founded in 1932, ZACH is the longest continuously running theatre company in the state of Texas, and one of the ten oldest in the country. Visit zachtheatre.org for more information.



