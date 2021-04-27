ZACH Theatre Announces Summer Lineup For 'Song Under The Stars' Concert Series

ZACH Theatre announces the Summer Concert Series for 2021 "Songs Under the Stars" lineup running June 10 through August 8, 2021. The weekly socially distanced outdoor concerts will feature four concerts over eight weekends running Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets on sale Thursday, April 29 at noon.

Employing the same health and safety guidelines as the Spring concerts, ZACH Theatre is ready to welcome patrons on campus throughout the summer. Although socially distanced pod seating looks different than a traditional show at ZACH, the "Songs Under the Stars" concert series brings the joy of live performance back to the People's Plaza with esteemed performers and an outdoor bar all under the stars while surrounded by the Austin skyline.

Opening the series for the first two weeks, Paul Sanchez, Corbin Mayer, Luke Lindsteadt, and Zack Zaromatidis will celebrate the icons of rock-n-roll and country with "Rockabilly Kings." ZACH's dynamic performers and musicians will blaze the stage with jukebox classics like "All Shook Up", "Ring of Fire", "Pretty Woman", "That'll Be The Day", "Blue Suede Shoes", "Great Balls of Fire" and other favorites sure to have you dancing in your seat.

Back by popular demand, week three will bring the return of the Fall series hit, "70's Female Rockstars" starring Leslie McDonel, Olivia Nice, and Laura Benedict. These powerhouse women will bring the iconic female voices of the 1970's alive on the Plaza showcasing the sounds of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Janis Joplin, and others in an evening full of cool vibes on a summer night.

The next three weekends of "Songs Under the Stars" will bring soul, blues, and the timeless music of the legendary Beatles reimagined to the Plaza with "Come Together: Beatles Redux" featuring Michael Valentine, Roderick Sanford, Jessica O'Brien, and Courtney Santana. Inspired by Beatles renditions from the greatest soul and rhythm and blues artists of the 60's and 70's, like Aretha Franklin, Joe Cocker, Earth Wind & Fire, Tina Turner, and others, this evening will include soulfully orchestrated arrangements from one of the most influential bands of all time including "Yesterday", "Hey Jude", "With a Little Help from My Friends", "Got To Get You Into My Life", "Let it Be" and more.

Weeks seven and eight will close out the "Song Under the Stars" Summer series with "80s Dance Party ", a totally tubular love shack dance party of schrunchies, shoulder pads, and parachute pants all in a totally rad concert. Featuring the biggest hits of the 80s such as the B52's, Talking Heads, Go-Gos, Blondie, Madonna, Whitney and so many others, Kenny Williams and Leslie McDonel will cut footloose and bodacious tunes all night long. 80s fashion is encouraged, so dress up and party down, time to get out the leg warmers and hair spray for the time of your life.

WEEK 1 & 2: Rockabilly Kings

Performances by Paul Sanchez, Corbin Mayer, Luke Lindsteadt, and Zack Zaromatidis

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 1: June 10-13 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

Week 2: June 17-20 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

WEEK 3: 70s Female Rockstars

Performances by Laura Benedict Scott, Olivia Nice, and Leslie McDonel

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

June 24-27 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

WEEK 4, 5, & 6: Come Together: Beatles Redux

Performances by Michael Valentine, Roderick Sanford, Jessica O'Brien, and Courtney Santana

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 4: July 8-11 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

Week 5: July 15-18 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

Week 6: July 22-25 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

WEEK 7 & 8: 80s Dance Party

Performances by Kenny Williams and Leslie McDonel

Produced by Dave Steakley | Musical Direction by Allen Robertson

The People's Plaza at ZACH

Week 7: July 29-Aug 1 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

Week 8: Aug 5-8 | Thursday through Saturday at 7:30p.m.; Sunday at 6:00p.m.

Run Time for Series: All performances will run approximately two hours with an opening act and a 15-minute intermission.

Opening Acts will be announced at a later date.

