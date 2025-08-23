YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU to Play at Theatre Arlington

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Arlington will bring You Can't Take It With You to the stage September 18 through September 28. Tickets are on sale now.

This Pulitzer prize winning comedy is one of the most successful and produced plays of all time, telling the beloved story of the wacky Sycamores and the straight-laced Kirbys trying to set aside their differences in manner, politics, and finances to find unity.

Presided over by the zaniest of grandpas (played here by local favorite David Coffee) Martin, the extended family of eccentrics includes young Alice who falls for her Wall Street scion boss Tony. What follows is a hilarious clashing of worlds and wills, but why worry? After all…you can’t take it with you!

Executive Producer Steven D. Morris is excited for this comedy that has delighted audiences since its debut in 1936 with its message of unity. “I am sure it will be a smash hit for Theatre Arlington thanks in large part to its timeless qualities and top-notch wit.”

Co directors Sharon Kaye Miller and Larry Cure have assembled the perfect team of seasoned Theatre Arlington veterans and fresh new finds rounding out the cast of 19. Bryan Stevenson will bring his signature style to both the set and lights, with Kevin Brown dressing the beautiful home of the Sycamores. Newcomer Saul Ortiz is Costume Designer, and Victoria Esquibell not only stage manages, but has designed a stunning soundscape. Theatre Arlington is truly proud of this creative team, and hopes you’ll come enjoy this classic comedy sponsored by Wade Funeral Home and Edward Jones!

Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

You Can’t Take It With You will open Friday, Sept. 12th at 7:30 pm and will close Sunday, Sept. 28th at 2 pm with the following schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2pm

About Theatre Arlington:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest small professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.