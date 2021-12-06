Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Austin: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Anna Joy Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 24%



MAMMA MIA!

18%

NUNSENSE

12%

Richard Cerato -- The Georgetown Palace - 2021Taylor Rainbolt -- The Wimberley Players - 2021

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 21%

Bridget Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 21%

Ellen Simms - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 16%



Best Direction Of A Musical

A. Jason Jones - GODSPELL - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 23%

Bridget Gates - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 21%

Mary Ellen Butler - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 13%



Best Direction Of A Play

Yaakov Abrams - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 15%

Bridget Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 12%

Trish Ridgon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 12%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Trish Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 22%

Tommie Jackson - FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 16%

Andy Berkovsky - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 8%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Kevin Smith - SPOON RIVER PROJECT - City Theatre Company - 2021 47%

Jason Graf - A PORTRAIT OF MY MOTHER - Jarrott Productions - 2021 20%

Craig Brock - THE FROG PRINCE - Jarrott Productions - 2021 19%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Castaneda - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 21%

Kevin Rigdon - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 17%

Faith Castaneda - THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 13%



Best Musical

GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 23%

MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 23%

SEUSSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy/Inspired Minds Art Center - 2021 18%



Best Performer In A Musical

Eugenia de la Garza Montfort - EVITA - St. Andrew's Upper School - 2021 18%

David Kelly - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 14%

Berkley Landreth - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace - 2021 12%



Best Performer In A Play

Hallie Strange - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 20%

Stacy Meisetschlaeger - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 12%

Kevin Gates - MACBETH - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 6%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Karin Cunningham - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 55%

Sydney Simpson - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 45%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Rath - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 19%

Dylan Droz - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 18%

Aaron Hobbs - THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 9%



Best Play

LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 24%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 19%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 14%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker - 2021 13%

LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 12%

MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tammy Francis - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 26%

Justin Dam - MAMMA MIA - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 21%

Brianne Klitgaard - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 14%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dylan Barnes - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Wimberley - 2021 34%

Luis Parra and Mitchell Oden - ALMOST, MAINE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 28%

Dylan Byrnes - NUNSENSE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 22%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

PALACE PLAYS ON - Georgetown Palace Theater - 2021 36%

DAT SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 26%

DAT 1ST FRIDAYS: DEAF QUEER VOICES - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 24%



Best Streaming Musical

NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 76%

HUMAN RESOURCES THE MUSICAL - Zoom - 2021 24%



Best Streaming Play

THE WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - The Wimberley Players - 2021 21%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - The Wimberley Players - 2021 15%

FAST FREDDIE AND THAT DARN TIME TRAVELIN' THINGAMABOB - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 13%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Vanessa Adragna - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 16%

Rebecca Smootz - GODSPELL - Gaslight Baker Theatre - 2021 15%

Michelle Cheney - MAMMA MIA! - The Georgetown Palace - 2021 10%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

James Pearce - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Gaslight-Baker Theatre - 2021 17%

Jack Garret - TWELFTH NIGHT - Central Texas Theatre Academy - 2021 16%

Payton Trahan - LOST IN YONKERS - Georgetown Palace Playhouse - 2021 11%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Melissa May Moncus - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 51%

Mia Hernandez - NUNSENSE - Wimberley Players - 2021 49%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Mary Jane Windle - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 24%

Heba Toulan - THE LAST FLOOR - Deaf Austin Theatre - 2021 20%

Matthew Linder - DRACULA: THE RADIO PLAY - The Wimberley Players - 2021 12%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HADESTOWN - National Tour - 2021 35%

ELF - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2021 25%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Broke Thespian's Theatre Company - 2021 17%

