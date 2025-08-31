Video: Watch 'Love is an Open Door' from FROZEN at ALT Little Lobby Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amarillo Little Theatre has launched its Little Lobby Concert series, starting with Love is an Open Door, sung by Sterling Knight and Harrison Stringer, from Disney's Frozen. Their production of the musical will run September 4 – 21, 2025. See the video here!

The hit Disney movie has been adapted into a new musical! In the Scandinavian kingdom of Arendelle, two royal sisters, Elsa and Anna, find themselves growing up in isolation after the tragic loss of their parents at sea. Elsa grapples with a secret ability, but this power must remain hidden. As Elsa ascends to the throne as Queen, the kingdom opens its doors for her coronation, albeit just for one day. A heated argument unintentionally exposes Elsa’s powers, prompting her to flee to the wild North Mountain, seeking a life of solitude and freedom. Anna, accompanied by an ice-seller, his reindeer and a talking snowman, embarks on a quest to find her sister and bring her back. This family-friendly musical brings the magical kingdom of Arendelle and its beloved characters to life on stage through elaborate sets, costumes, and the music you know and love!

About Amarillo Little Theatre

Established in 1927, ALT is one of the oldest continuously operating community theatres in the country. Managed and operated by a staff of theatre professionals, the theatre is a 501 (c) nonprofit corporation and is governed by a board of directors comprised of 25 community volunteers.