Video: Behind the Scenes of Once Rehearsal

Go behind the scenes of Once rehearsal at Casa Manana in an all-new video.

The cast of actor-musicians play their own instruments to tell a compelling and immersive love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. The folk-rock score includes the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly." Once runs March 2-10 and tickets are on sale now.

From the first note, Once draws you in and never lets go. This captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Oscar, Grammy, Olivier and Tony Award. On the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story. This achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. This show is suitable for mature audiences due to strong language.

Once stars Ian Ferguson as Guy and Elizabeth Nestlerode as Girl, both of whom have led productions of Once before. Additional cast includes Adam Huel Potter as Billy, Bristol Pomeroy as Da, Laura Elizabeth Flanagan as Ex-Girlfriend, Jordan Bollwerk as Andrej, Trevor Lindley Craft as Svec, Julia Hoffmann as Reza, Joanne Borts as Baruska, Bridgette Packeer as Ivanka, Jennifer Smith as Bank Manager, Duke Anderson as Emcee and Travis Murad Leland as Eamon.

Once is directed and choreographed by Eugenio Contenti and music directed by Julia Hoffmann. Additional creative staff include J Branson as scenic designer, Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Josh Liebert as sound designer, Tammy Spencer as costume designer and Catherine Petty-Rogers as hair and makeup designer.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 65 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.

How To Get Tickets

Once ticket prices start at $39 and can be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Friday, March 1 at 7pm (Student & Educator Preview), Saturday, March 2 at 2pm and 8pm, Sunday, March 3 at 2pm, Tuesday, March 5 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, March 6 at 7:30pm, Thursday, March 7 at 7:30pm, Friday, March 8 at 8pm, Saturday, March 9 at 8pm and Sunday, March 10 at 2pm.