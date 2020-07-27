Two Recipients Receive Scholarships From Hill Country Community Theatre

The Hill Country Community Theatre is pleased to announce it has awarded The Phyl Holbert College Scholarship to two recipients this year. Riley Gisi and Abigail Strom will both receive $1,000.00 for their outstanding contributions to HCCT.

Riley Gisi started onstage in the theatre's Youth Summer Theatre Program in 2015 and went on to star as Jojo in "Seussical" that year. She appeared in "Annie Get Your Gun," as well as talent shows, fundraisers, and camps, rounding it out as "The Cat in the Hat" in last year's "Seusical Jr." At camp this year, Riley was a counselor in training. She has volunteered many times at the theatre. Riley is also a talented flutist and is going to the University of Hawaii this September and plans to major in music.

Abigail Storm first graced the HCCT stage as Margy Frake in "State Fair" in 2018. Since then, whenever asked, she always returned to the theatre to share her incredible singing talent at all their fundraisers. Abigail will be attending Ball State University in Indiana to study theatre. "We wish both these superlative young women to 'break a leg' in their college careers," said Mike Rademaekers HCCT's executive director.

Phyl Holbert was a co-founder of HCCT, along with Gigi Fischer, and the Phyl Holbert College Scholarship Fund enables young people to pursue careers in technical theatre or performing arts. This fund is a tribute to the work of young volunteers and a positive step toward their success. Giving the gift of arts education is an excellent way for you to say, "Thank you! Job well done!" to those kids who have volunteered their time and talent to help HCCT. Make your contribution by visiting www.theHCCT.org, or call the box office at (830) 798-8944.

Related Articles Shows View More Austin Stories

More Hot Stories For You