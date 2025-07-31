Tickets to THE OUTSIDERS at Bass Concert Hall to go on Sale Next Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Texas Performing Arts has revealed that single tickets for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will go on sale Friday, August 8, at 10 am. Tickets for performances October 21-26 at Bass Concert Hall will be available at BroadwayinAustin.com and in person at the Bass Concert Hall box office.

Austin-based Americana-folk duo Jamestown Revival, known for their rich harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, co-wrote the music and lyrics for the acclaimed musical. Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance said that bringing The Outsiders to their hometown of Austin is an honor. “This city shaped so much of who we are—as a band and as people. We couldn't be more excited to share this story, and the message behind it, with the town where Jamestown Revival was born.”

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”