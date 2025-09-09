Tickets to Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Bass Concert Hall on Sale This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets to DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the first North American touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years, will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 12 at 10 am. The enchanting and timeless Broadway musical will play a limited two-week engagement in Austin at Bass Concert Hall Tuesday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 14.

Ticket buyers are reminded that Texas Performing Arts is the only official retail ticket outlet for all performances at Bass Concert Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Concert Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

About DISNEY’S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST:



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, directed & choreographed by Matt West, features Alan Menken’s Academy Award-winning score, songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman (including the Academy Award-winning title song and the show-stopping “Be Our Guest”), plus songs written especially for the stage by Alan Menken and Tim Rice (including “If I Can’t Love Her” and “A Change In Me”).

The production features a book by Linda Woolverton, author of the original screenplay. Sets are by Stanley A. Meyer, costumes by Ann Hould-Ward (Tony Award® winner for Beauty and the Beast) and lighting by Natasha Katz.

Longtime Menken collaborators Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are music supervisor/arranger and orchestrator, respectively. New dance music arrangements are by David Chase. David Andrews Rogers is music director.

Completing the design team, John Shivers is sound designer, Darrel Maloney is projection & video designer, and David H. Lawrence is hair & make-up designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusion designer, as he was on the original 1994 production. Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

Previous Disney-produced North American Tours of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST played for almost eight years, for a combined total of 2,893 performances to nearly 6 million audience members.