Tickets On Sale Friday For Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Concert Hall

Performances run May 9-14, 2023.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Tickets for the history-making production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. The Austin premiere will play Bass Concert Hall May 9-14 as part of the Texas Performing Arts Broadway in Austin 2022-2023 Season.

Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Austin as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com.

Emmy Award-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.




NOISES OFF Added to ZACH Theatre 2022-2023 Season Photo
NOISES OFF Added to ZACH Theatre 2022-2023 Season
ZACH Theatre has announced Noises Off as the previously unannounced summer production. Rescheduled from the 2021-22 season, this final 2022-2023 season offering will play June 14 – July 9 at The Topfer at ZACH under the direction of Producing Artistic Director, Dave Steakley.
Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production o Photo
Photos: First Look at Sandra Mae Frank & More in ASL & Spoken English Production of CINDERELLA
Get a first look at photos of ZACH Theatre & Deaf Austin Theatre's production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella, playing in The Topfer at ZACH, through March 5, 2023. 
Side Door to Host Annual Band Showcase And How To Tour Without Going Broke Panel At SXSW 2 Photo
Side Door to Host Annual Band Showcase And 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' Panel At SXSW 2023
Side Door, the platform giving agency to artists and turning any space into a music venue, has announced its panel for South By Southwest 2023 called 'How To Tour Without Going Broke' and artist showcase for the second year in a row.
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street Photo
Review: Austin Opera - SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Austin Opera presents one of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history, SWEENEY TODD: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street by the late, great Stephen Sondheim. In a departure from their usual fare of Bizet, Puccini or Verdi, this particular production marks the first time Austin Opera has performed a musical.

