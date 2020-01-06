Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Filigree Theatre's Season Three Winter Production THE TURN OF THE SCREW

"The Turn of the Screw" is a provocative tale of suspense, horror and repressed sexuality. A young governess journeys to a lonely English manor house to care for two recently orphaned children. Before long, she learns of the dark history and unspeakable secrets that haunt this isolated estate. She soon begins to feel the presence of evil specters, whom she believes are tormenting the children in her care. At the same time, she herself is tortured by a frightening question: are the ghosts real or are they the product of her own fevered imagination?

This production will run Jan. 30 - Feb. 9, 2020 at Romy Suskin Photography Studio (2617 S. First St., Austin, Texas 78704), Thursdays through Sundays at 8 p.m., will be directed by The Filigree Theatre Founding Artistic Director, Elizabeth V. Newman and features Austin actors James Lindsley and Paulina Fricke-Fox.

The audience is invited to join the director, cast and crew for complimentary cookies and champagne following each performance.

The Filigree Theatre was founded by women and is led by Elizabeth V. Newman, who helps connect Austin artists to theatre communities in New York and Los Angeles, and produces high-level, professional theatre in the city of Austin, collaborating with local artists working across creative disciplines including fine arts, dance, film and music.

