The Westerns to Perform At Hole In The Wall in October

Los Angeles-based band The Westerns will present their upcoming show at Hole in the Wall on Friday, October 17 to celebrate the release of their newest album, "Cowtown," dropping on Friday, October 10. The Westerns will be joined by Alex C Mills and Tanya Winch. The show is 21+. Doors at 8 p.m. Music kicks off at 9 p.m.

Blending Americana roots with the fresh synth and pop elements of two kids who grew up watching the early days of MTV, The Westerns offer a new take on Country-Pop. A "y'allternative" group born out of the pandemic, The Westerns are the two founding members of Austin, TX's beloved '90s band, Those Who Dig. Matthew Hart, also a doctor, and Kit Pongetti, also an actress, have incubated their unique sound on Southern California stages for decades, and will support their "Cowtown" release with a series of concerts in California, Texas and Kansas.

The album features Matthew Hart on vocals, acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin and drums; Kit Pongetti on vocals and percussion; Rod Sherwood on synthesizer, electric guitar, drum machine and vocals; Charlotte Hart on vocals; Marc Weller on pedal steel; Joe Tavarez on drums; Mark Tavarez on bass; Stephen Howard on bass and electric guitar; Meyer Horn on percussion; Shelby Eichler on fiddle; and Alina Rajbaran on violin. "Cowtown" was recorded in San Marino, CA, Brooklyn, NY, Upland, CA, Chicago, IL and Tulsa, OK, was engineered by Matthew Hart, Rod Sherwood, and Mike Lust, mixed by Rod Sherwood and mastered by Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone at Sterling Sound.