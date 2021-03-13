The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. Presents TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

The Texas Repertory Theatre Co. announces the HOUSTON DEBUT of TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical at Humbles's Charles Bender Performing Arts Center on April 9th, 10th, & 11th.

Featuring the husband and wife team of Julia and Mark X Laskowski, this innovative tribute traces her remarkable life and career, providing an entertaining and revealing musical review of her legendary contribution to American culture.

TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical offers a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her an American musical legend. In TENDERLY, Rosemary Clooney's journey starts with her simple Kentucky childhood and follows her rise to Hollywood stardom. With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life - with a career fading during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with romantic relationships and depression. Audiences stand and cheer as they rejoice at her triumphant comeback and even more successful career as a jazz singer. The show features an extensive songbook of Mrs. Clooney's signature hits, including "Hey There (You with the Stars in your Eyes)," "Tenderly," and "Come On-A My House."



These LIMITED ENGAGEMENT performances will be performed at the Charles Bender Performing arts Center (611 Higgins St, Humble, TX 77338) Friday, April 9th @ 8pm, Saturday, April 10th @ 8pm, and Sunday, April 11th @ 3pm. Tickets are $30. For reservations or more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com