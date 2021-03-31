The Long Center Announces THE DROP-IN Concert Series

The Long Center for the Performing Arts, in partnership with ACL Radio, is introducing The Drop-In, a free concert series taking place on the Long Center's H-E-B Terrace all summer long. Inspired by Austin's long-standing tradition of free outdoor live music from iconic series such as Blues on the Green and The Wine Down, the Long Center's The Drop-In Driven by Subaru will both honor and refresh that tradition by showcasing a diverse lineup of Austin's favorite and emerging artists in the heart of downtown. This socially distanced 16-show series will run every Thursday night from May 27 - Sept. 9, 2021 with select dates programmed in partnership with local nonprofit, Black Fret whose mission is to enable the creation and performance of new music. Stay tuned to TheLongCenter.org and ACL Radio for more information on this year's lineup and how to reserve your seat as announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

"The Long Center is committed to leading Austinites and musicians back to live performances safely and sustainably," said Bobby Garza, Vice President of Programs and Community Outreach. "Music and the arts are so central to the heartbeat and culture of our city that we will continue to do whatever we can to keep music flowing and our community connected through creativity."

As the nation marks one year since the start of the pandemic, the live entertainment industry remains one of the hardest hit and most devastated. Faced with forced closure of venues around the country, the Long Center recognized the extreme needs of the creative community and has continued to develop innovative programming and partnerships to provide support.

Through its partnership with the City of Austin, the Long Center has distributed $1.48 million in relief grants to 74 local live music venues facing dire financial challenges due to the pandemic through the City of Austin's Economic Development Department's Save Austin's Vital Economic Sectors (SAVES) Fund grant program. An additional $140,000 will be awarded to eligible live music venues as a part of Phase 2 of the program this month. Eligible applicants will also be paired with technical assistance as needed to support recovery and long-term sustainability such as legal, accounting, marketing or other business resources. Legal and accounting services will be provided by Texan Accountants and Lawyers for the Arts. The City of Austin will continue to provide updated metrics for economic impact through the online dashboard for the Austin Live Music Venue Preservation Fund.

"Austin's creative sector and its role in the city's economic success is what has put Austin on the map," said Cory Baker , Long Center President & CEO. "The pandemic has dealt a catastrophic blow to the city's creative economy, but through it all we've also seen the resilience of Austin's creative spirit firsthand. Still, the need has never been greater, and the Long Center is uniquely positioned to support Austin's artists and creatives through expanded services, programs, and community bonds."

Committed to Keeping Live Alive, the Long Center is offering both virtual and outdoor programming to provide the community an opportunity to safely come together to enjoy and support Austin's live music scene. Long Center & Luck Reunion's Long Live Music presented by White Claw kicked off last weekend with sold-out socially distanced concerts on the lawn from Patty Griffin with Carrie Rodriguez and Billy Strings. The series continues this weekend with shows from Nikki Lane & Jade Bird with Sir Woman along with a very special Easter Sunday performance from gospel legends, Blind Boys of Alabama with Ray Prim. Limited tickets are still available for Blind Boys of Alabama at TheLongCenter.org.

Long Live Music, in partnership with the Long Center and the Luck Family Foundation will help support Musically Fed, a nonprofit organization that is working across the country to provide unemployed musicians and music industry workers with access to fresh food, dry goods, and other necessities during the pandemic. Long Live Music will be raising funds and collecting non-perishable food donations in support of Musically Fed's industry focused food drive to take place at the Long Center in Austin this April. Donations can also be dropped off at the Long Center on April 7 and 8 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. located at 701 Riverside Austin, Texas (drop off located in the circle driveway).

In addition to Long Live Music, The Long Center also launched Good Vibes Only Powered by AT&T, a virtual concert series that evokes the groovy feel of a 1960s variety show while featuring curated performances by Austin artists on the rise. This series puts a spotlight on original work from Austin artists including Superfónicos, Ephraim Owens, Ley Line, The Deer, Sun June, Montopolis, Sweet Spirit, Datura, and Scott Strickland and supports the recovery of Austin's creative sector through paid gigs for musicians and production staff as well as through community donations. Interested viewers can attend Good Vibes Only spring series shows by tuning into Long Center's Luck.Stream channel at 8 p.m. on performance dates and stay tuned for new episodes coming throughout the summer. Viewers can also dive into the archives and catch some early episodes they might have missed and get ready for what will continue as a fully immersive in-person variety show experience at the Long Center's Rollins Studio once safe to do so.i??

Recognizing the importance of investing in the future of Austin's creative community, the Long Center is also dedicated to expanding exposure to and engagement with the arts for students across Central Texas. Since 2013, the Heller Awards for Young Artists (HAYAs) has impacted students and teachers from 30+ high schools by providing resources and key support systems for musical theatre programs. Culminating in a sold-out annual awards ceremony, this year-long program celebrates the achievements of exceptional students and provides professional training, mentorship, performance opportunities, networking, and community building for thousands of young artists. This year's ceremony will take place virtually on May 23, 2021 and can be streamed for free at TheLongCenter.org.

The Long Center encourages anyone looking for ways to support Austin's artists and creative sector recovery to donate or become a Long Center member today.

LONG CENTER 2021 EVENTS:

March 27 | 7 p.m.

Long Live Music:

Patty Griffin with Carrie Rodriguez

March 28 | 2 p.m.

Long Live Music:

Billy Strings

April 3 | 6:30 p.m.

Long Live Music:

Nikki Lane & Jade Bird with Sir Woman

April 4 | 2 p.m.

Long Live Music:

Gospel Sunday Revival feat. Blind Boys of Alabama with Ray Prim

April 7 | 8 p.m.

Good Vibes Only: Scott Strickland

April 7 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Musically Fed Food Drop Off

April 8 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Musically Fed Food Drop Off

May 23 | 7:30 p.m.

Heller Awards for Young Artists

May 27 - September 9

The Drop-In