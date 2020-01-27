THE TIN WOMAN Will Run on The Wimberley Players Stage Beginning in February

Sean Grennan's beautiful and heartwarming family comedy The Tin Woman will run on the Wimberley Players' stage from February 14th through March 8th.

After receiving a heart transplant, Joy is lost. Unsure of how to proceed with her life, she writes a letter to her heart donor's family. Meanwhile the family of Jack, her donor, is feeling a little lost themselves. They agree to meet, but Joy is unprepared for what she finds. With a sister who can't stop hugging her, a dad who is less than pleased with her presence, and a mom who just wants to find some peace, Joy quickly realizes she is in for one interesting dinner. Through sharing and stories, the two parties find that maybe all they need is a little bit of love.

A show with a lot of heart, The Tin Woman shows us that hope can thrive in the most unlikely of places. The Players are partnering with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to encourage donor registration. Opening night, February 14th, is National Donor Day. Texas Organ Sharing Alliance will have a table set up in the lobby with information and registration cards.

Opening night also happens to fall on Valentine's Day. Our normal opening night reception will receive a romantic revamp and will include sweet treats and Prosecco to help you celebrate the night.

The role of Joy is played by Nina Bryant who has appeared on the Player's stage in shows like Good People. Darla/Nurse is played by Tysha Calhoun and Jack is played by newcomer Johnathan Margheim. Alice is played by Cinda Donovan and Hank is played by Mark Webster. Sammy is played by another newcomer to the Players' stage, Cassandra DeFreitas.

Directed by Tracy Arnold. Executive Producer is Adam Witko. Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.

February 14 - March 8, 2020

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 P.M., Sundays at 2:30 P.M.

Reserved seating $22; Student tickets $18 with ID. (Prices include fees)

Tickets are available at www.wimberleyplayers.org or by calling 512-847-0575. The Wimberley Players is located at 450 Old Kyle Road, Wimberley, Texas (78676)





