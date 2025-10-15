THE OUTSIDERS is Coming to Texas Performing Arts With Book And Ticket Giveaway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Texas Performing Arts is launching a citywide social media contest tied to the upcoming Oct. 21–26, 2025 engagement of The Outsiders as part of its Broadway in Austin 2025–2026 Season. To kick things off, many of the Little Free Libraries across Austin now each hold a special copy of S.E. Hinton's landmark novel, accompanied by a commemorative bookmark. A total of 50 copies of The Outsiders have been placed at randomly selected Little Free Library locations throughout the Austin metropolitan area. These locations were chosen using a randomized selection process from a publicly available list of registered Little Free Libraries. Check out the Free Little Library Mobile App or their World Map to find a Little Free Library in Austin.

Fans can enter for a chance to win two tickets to the opening night performance of The Outsiders at Bass Concert Hall on October 21 by finding one of the books, snapping a photo with it and the bookmark, and posting on social media. To qualify, participants must follow and tag @tpapresents, @broadwayinaustin, and @outsidersmusical in their post, and comment by tagging the Greaser or Soc they plan to bring to the show. The contest runs now through Sunday, October 19, at 11:59 p.m., with the winner announced and notified on Monday, October 20. (Additional restrictions apply.)

“The Outsiders has inspired generations of readers, and now it is inspiring audiences on Broadway,” said Tim Rogers, Director of Education & Engagement at Texas Performing Arts. “By placing these books in Little Free Libraries across Austin, we're connecting both the power of live theater and the power of reading. We hope these copies encourage everyone—whether picking up the book for the first time or revisiting it after many years—to ‘stay gold’ and embrace the joy of storytelling.”

S.E. Hinton's novel, which inspired the musical, takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade, and their fellow Greasers clash with their wealthier rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. The musical brings a dynamic original score to this story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

During The Outsiders’ Austin run, Texas Performing Arts will welcome nearly 3,000 area students and educators from more than 50 schools to a special school day performance at Bass Concert Hall. Winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features music written by Austin's own Jamestown Revival, further connecting this Broadway triumph to the city's creative spirit.