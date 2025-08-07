THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST Cast and Creatives Revealed at Austin Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Austin Playhouse has announced the cast and creatives for Oscar Wilde's brilliantly witty masterpiece The Importance of Being Earnest. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock, this delightful romantic comedy plays September 19–October 19, 2025 at Austin Playhouse.

To evade social obligations, two men about the town, John Worthing and Algernon Moncrieff, both lead double lives using the name “Ernest” resulting in romantic entanglements and comedic misunderstandings.

“We're kicking off our 26th season with one of the most brilliant comedies ever written and one of my all-time favorite plays. Oscar Wilde's masterpiece is full of captivating characters and some of the most quotable dialogue ever written. And it's so very, very funny,” said director Toner Haddock. “We've moved the setting up a few years to 1905 to lean a little more fully into the excess of the Edwardian era. Wilde's wit moves quickly, never telegraphing the laughs. We can't wait for Austin audiences to rediscover the joy of his work.”

Casting for The Importance of Being Earnest includes Bailey Ellis as Algernon Moncrieff; Devin Finn as Jack Worthing, J.P; Sarah Zeringue as Gwendolen Fairfax; Vivian Noble as Cecily Cardew; Gina Houston as Miss Prism; Lowell Bartholomee as Reverend Chasuble; Tom Parker as Lane/Merriman; and Babs George as Lady Augusta Bracknell.

Directed by Lara Toner Haddock. The production team also includes Mark Novick as lighting designer; Buffy Manners as Costume Designer; Mike Toner as scenic designer; Sarah Zeringue as properties designer; Robert S. Fisher as sound designer; and Barry Miller as production stage manager.

Performances will take place at Austin Playhouse, located in the heart of West Campus at 405 West 22nd St. Free street parking is available with paid parking conveniently located one block away at the UT Co-Op Parking Garage at 2214 San Antonio St.