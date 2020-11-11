THE HIP-HOP NUTCRACKER Available To Stream For North Texas Audiences

Features special appearance by hip hop pioneer MC Kurtis Blow.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker (www.hiphopnutcracker.com), a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music, is available to stream for Eisemann Center audiences this holiday season. The live show was a sell-out at the Eisemann Center in December 2016.

The live capture, filmed as a part of a parternship with PBS, will allow recurring and new patrons to experience this beloved holiday tradition at home on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 7 pm, as theaters across the country remain closed. Both General Admission tickets and VIP Packages are available.

The VIP Package allows the viewer to watch over a 48-hour window following the initial scheduled time of 7 pm and the ability to view a post-show conversation with the show's creators that will start 85 minutes after the scheduled start time of the stream. VIP Packages also include an autographed show poster.

Directed and choreographed by Olivier-nominated Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera?? is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set. The show is produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with Executive Producer, Eva Price, and co-commissioned by the United Palace of Cultural Arts

"We're thrilled to be able to bring our show to new audiences as well as to those who have made The Hip Hop Nutcracker a holiday tradition," said NJPAC Producer David Rodriguez. "This year, not only will audiences experience the magic of The Hip Hop Nutcracker, but do so in their own homes."

"While I'm saddened we can't take The Hip Hop Nutcracker on the road this year, I'm thrilled we're able to find a way to bring this show to audiences around the country for the seventh consecutive season," says Executive Producer and Tony Award winner Eva Price. "This will be a holiday season unlike any other. I'm so glad we'll have this comforting, inspiring and inclusive tradition to provide much-need and well-earned joy."

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker,a??Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digitalgraffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19tha??Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City. Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcracker take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.



For more information visit njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).

Shows View More Austin Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You