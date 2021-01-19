TEXAS WINTER NIGHTS DRIVE-IN SERIES Debuts in Austin

Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series makes its grand debut in Austin with a diverse lineup featuring Jim Suhler, Jackson Taylor and Cash'd Out, Vallejo, Mike Zeto with Chris Duarte and Ally Venable, Reverend Horton Heat and Wayne Hancock, along with special Saturday and Sunday performance announcements coming soon. The drive-in series takes place at Barton Creek Square, less than 7 miles from downtown Austin.

Tickets are on-sale now, starting at $110 for up to four people in a vehicle and inclusive of space for fans to enjoy the music outside of their vehicles while social distancing. Music-lovers can also enjoy cuisine from local food vendors, to be announced. Visit the Texas Winter Nights website for complete ticket listings, and check out the FAQ page for important event information.

Presented by PERVADER Entertainment Group, Texas Winter Nights Drive-In Series is a full-service live production showcase of top artists performing live music from multiple genres in a safe environment for fans to enjoy, all in the heart of Austin, Texas. For details on the Texas Winter Nights safety procedures, visit www.texaswinternights.com