Spotlight: GREATER TUNA at TexARTS

TexARTS will soon open its 2025–26 Professional Series with the hilarious comedy Greater Tuna! Directed by Mike Meaney, this cult-classic play brings to life the eccentric residents of a small Texas town, where the gossip flows faster than sweet tea.

Taking on more than twenty outrageous characters are local favorites Tim Dey and Will Mercer, who will keep you laughing from curtain up to curtain call.



With its sharp wit, colorful cast, and heartwarming charm, Greater Tuna is the perfect night out for theatre lovers, comedy fans, and anyone who appreciates a good dose of Texas humor.



