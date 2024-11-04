Spotlight: COPENHAGEN at Sterling Stage Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Copenhagen by Michael Frayn is a gripping, thought-provoking drama that delves into the mysterious 1941 meeting between two of the most brilliant minds of the 20th century: physicists Niels Bohr and Werner Heisenberg.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, this play explores the moral, scientific, and personal conflicts that arise when Heisenberg, a German scientist working under the Nazi regime, visits his former mentor Bohr, who has deep ties to the Allies. As the two men engage in a passionate conversation about nuclear physics, the uncertainty principle, and their own ethical responsibilities, their dialogue raises profound questions about the nature of memory, friendship, and the devastating power of scientific discovery. T

his Tony award-winning play invites audiences to reflect on how the past is interpreted and what drives human action in moments of great consequence.

Comments