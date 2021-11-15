Shrewd Productions Presents GREETINGS FROM SHREWD MOUNTAIN LODGE- AN INTERACTIVE PLAY-BY-MAIL

Shrewd Productions presents Greetings from Shrewd Mountain Lodge. Featuring a s story by Jenny Connell Davis, concept by Shannon Grounds, and written by Jenny Connell Davis, Trey Deason, and Raul Garza. Tickets are on sale now through December 10th. The experience starts December 12th.

The cast and crew of the Winter Festival Play assemble at Shrewd Mountain Lodge for the event of the season! (At least in this small town). But things start to go awry as newcomers, outsiders, and big ideas change up the holiday staple. As strange events and sinister "accidents" continue to pile up, it seems clear that someone or something is trying to sabotage the production.

Is it the ghost that haunts the stage, or a disgruntled artist? Are the cast and crew in danger? Will the show go on? The point is - there's a mystery, and it's up to us all to solve it and save the Winter Festival from disaster...or worse. We're taking what we learned from Letters From Camp Shrewd, and creating a new, and even better, interactive experience! Subscribers to Greetings from Shrewd Mountain Lodge will hear from ALL SIX main characters via video messages, Holiday Cards, and Letters in the actual mail over the course of 6 weeks, along with artifacts, souvenirs, and clues to help solve the mystery! They'll also receive weekly "Performance Reports" via email from our all-knowing Stage Manager, providing additional clues.

Premium Subscribers will have the opportunity to write to the cast of characters at Shrewd Mountain Lodge, and they'll write back!!! Premium Subscribers will also receive a custom-designed Shrewd T-shirt, mailed on the very first week of the series. Join a holly-jolly mystery this winter, or sign-up to give the experience of Shrewd Mountain Lodge as a unique gift for friends and family!

Tickets available now at www.shrewdproductions.org.