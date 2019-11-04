SPRING AWAKENING Opens This Week At Oscar G. Brockett Theatre

The University of Texas at Austin Department of Theatre and Dance presents Spring Awakening, book and lyrics by Steven Sater with music by Duncan Sheik, based on the play by Frank Wedekind. Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas, Spring Awakening will be on stage November 6-24, 2019 at the Oscar G. Brockett Theatre.

Winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood as a group of young people struggle with questions of morality, sexuality and self-identity. Set to a punk rock score, this groundbreaking musical personifies the struggles of growing up and finding your own unique voice.

Spring Awakening tells a story of adolescent love, the trials of puberty and the friendships built in the face of an uncomprehending world. Inspired by Frank Wedekind's once-banned and still provocative German play from 1891, Spring Awakening holds up a mirror to our own time and has established itself as a must-see musical of a new generation.

Tickets for performances on November 7-24 ($26 adult, $21 UT faculty and staff, $15 student) are now on sale at authorized ticket outlets, which include the Bass Concert Hall Box Office, most H-E-B stores and all Texas Box Office outlets, online JoinTheDrama.org, or by calling (512) 477-6060 or (800) 982-BEVO. Tickets for the preview performance on November 6 ($10 adult, $5 student) are available at the Bass Concert Hall Box Office and F. Loren Winship Building Box Office.

For more information on Spring Awakening, please visit JoinTheDrama.org





