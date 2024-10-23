Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Bastrop Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From October 18 to 27, 2024, Bastrop Opera House presents Frederick Knott’s enthralling play, WAIT UNTIL DARK. The story follows Susy Hendrix, a blind woman living in New York City, who unwittingly becomes the target of criminals searching for a doll containing hidden heroin. This doll was accidentally brought home by her husband, Sam, after he assisted a woman who has since been murdered. Led by the menacing Roat, the criminals try to convince Susy that her husband may be implicated in the murder unless she surrenders the doll. Meanwhile, a young girl named Gloria, living in the apartment above, has already taken the doll after discovering it wasn’t meant as a gift. As the suspense builds, Susy must rely on her cleverness and resourcefulness to outwit the intruders. The play has received acclaim for its gripping storyline and well-developed characters, earning several award nominations, including a Tony Award for Best Play. WAIT UNTIL DARK is considered a classic in the thriller genre, celebrated for its innovative use of lighting and sound, as well as its exploration of themes like vulnerability and empowerment.

Directed by Christine Long, the eight-member cast is anchored by Samantha Plumb as Susy Hendrix, who authentically portrays a blind young woman with appropriate mannerisms and practical skills associated with visual impairment. Beyond these physical nuances, her performance infuses Susy with depth and complexity, revealing layers of innocence, youthful optimism, and keen problem-solving abilities. Plumb is well supported by Syvannah Riley as Gloria, and their interactions feature some of the most compelling dialogue and dynamic moments in the production. In a standout scene, Riley’s character throws objects around the house and displays a domineering, threatening attitude, highlighting her character's troubled home life and showcasing Riley’s impressive acting skills in an electrifying performance.

Dustin Bartee delivers a strong performance as Roat, the mastermind behind the murder of Lisa, a character who never appears on stage. His commanding presence convincingly captures Roat’s sinister nature and clever attempts at disguise. Bartee is supported by Collin Moore as Sgt. Carlino and Derek Byzinski as Mike Talman, both of whom provide well-executed performances and engaging interactions. The cast is rounded out by Casey Wiggins as Sam Hendrix, Cheryl Lee as Officer Benson, and Tommy Schell as Officer Masterson.

The set, positioned between the front of the proscenium stage and the apron, is well crafted, creating multiple spaces that authentically represent a small apartment. Attention to detail is evident in features like a fuse box, light switch, period appliances, and furniture, along with personal touches such as pictures and flowers, all highlighted by the iconic avocado green paint popular in the 70s and 80s. While the program does not credit a specific set designer, it’s important to acknowledge the set crew: Mike Fahrenthold, Dustin Bartee, Kali Boucher, Derek Byzinski, Vincent Fahrenthold, Lisa Holcomb, Cheryl Lee, Samantha Plumb, Lorelai Scrivner, Hannah Sonderegger, Savannah Want, and Casey Wiggins. Additionally, the production benefits from excellent lighting design by Mike Fahrenthold and sound design by Jason Farley.

Bastrop Opera House’s production of WAIT UNTIL DARK promises a great night out, offering a slow-burn thriller that gradually intensifies, culminating in a chilling climax that quickens the audience’s heartbeat and provides a perfect scare for the Halloween season. A caveat: some elements of this production may not be suitable for children or younger audiences, including acts of violence.

WAIT UNTIL DARK

Written by Frederick Knott

Theater Company: Bastrop Opera House

Venue: 711 Spring St, Bastrop, TX 78602

October 18-27, Fridays & Saturdays 7:30 p.m.; Sundays 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hours, one 15-minute intermission

Tickets: $25 https://bohtickets.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200459423

