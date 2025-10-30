Review: THE OUTSIDERS at Broke Thespians Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From October 17-26, Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company presented Christopher Yergel’s THE OUTSIDERS at the Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413 in San Marcos. THE OUTSIDERS is a coming-of-age drama set in 1960s Tulsa, Oklahoma, that follows Ponyboy Curtis, a sensitive teenager from the working-class Greasers gang, as he navigates the tensions between his group and the wealthier Socs. When a violent encounter leaves a Soc dead, Ponyboy and his friend Johnny go into hiding, leading to acts of bravery, tragedy, and self-discovery that challenge their understanding of loyalty, identity, and class. Through loss and reconciliation, Ponyboy learns to see beyond the divisions of society and to “stay gold”, holding onto innocence, compassion, and hope amid a harsh world.

Directed by Katie Henderson, this production of THE OUTSIDERS is proficient and sincere, if a bit uneven in pacing and tone. The show captures the spirit of S.E. Hinton’s story, balancing moments of youthful intensity with quieter reflections on class and belonging. While the energy sometimes lags, Henderson’s direction provides clear storytelling and a solid sense of ensemble. The production is earnest, heartfelt, and full of potential, with glimpses of real emotional truth throughout.

Cam Gutierrez portrays Ponyboy Curtis with an open, thoughtful presence well-suited to the role. They bring a genuine sensitivity to Ponyboy’s struggle between toughness and tenderness, and their narration feels authentic and grounded. Cora Lacoss, as Johnny, is an equal and steady partner to Gutierrez, and their emotional work in the hospital scene at the end is among the more affecting moments of the production. Together, they create a believable friendship at the center of the story.

The supporting cast contributes a range of performances that round out the Greasers’ world. Summer Jones brings quiet intensity and a slightly menacing edge to Darry, effectively showing the burden of responsibility on the older brother. Cruz Gaglione Rivas stands out as Dallas, delivering one of the sharper and more compelling performances of the evening with confidence and grit. Nick Schrab’s Sodapop is fun and endearingly awkward, while Adrian Castanon Jr. as Two-Bit Matthews gives a serviceable performance, though less dynamic than the others.

Among the Socs and supporting roles, Summer Alexis Mompoint shines as Cherry, offering one of the strongest performances of the night, clever, grounded, and emotionally intelligent. Helena McConkey as Marcia, Carter Smith as Bob, and Emily Rohrman as Sandy each bring clarity and commitment to their parts, with Smith’s portrayal of Bob particularly well-executed. Gillian Graver capably handles dual roles as Mrs. O’Bryant and the Nurse, while Robert C. Cardoza gives distinct turns as Jerry, the Doctor, and Mr. Syme. Jesus Pompa II as Paul and ensemble members Gabby Cohen and Felipe Hidalgo round out the cast, contributing energy and cohesion to a production that, while modest, is commendably sincere.

Set on the floor of a large auditorium with the audience seated in rows, the production uses a minimal but effective stage design. A few stacked tires, boxes, and a red barrel suggest the Greasers’ world, while a wall of pallets provides a rugged backdrop that fits the gritty tone of THE OUTSIDERS. To the audience’s right, a projection screen displays scenes filmed outside the VFW Post, integrating live and recorded action in an inventive way. Technical Director Jade Ruiz does a commendable job coordinating these elements, keeping the show flowing smoothly and ensuring that transitions between live and filmed moments feel cohesive.

Luis Parra, serving as Sound Designer and Composer, contributes an original score that underscores the production’s tension and emotion. Using primarily guitar blended with ambient textures, they create soundscapes that match the tone of each scene. While the music is functional and occasionally evocative, it stops short of being memorable. Nonetheless, Parra’s work provides continuity and mood support, helping to define the show’s atmosphere.

Josh Gonzalez’s lighting design is one of the highlights of the production. They use light with precision and creativity, shaping mood and focus even within the limitations of the auditorium’s setup. Their design enhances both the live and filmed scenes, adding depth and energy that elevate the overall aesthetic. The lighting becomes an expressive tool, at times stark, at times warm, that helps the audience navigate shifts in time, place, and tone.

Jesus Pompa III’s fight choreography demonstrates care and attention to safety, though it varies in impact between filmed and live sequences. The filmed scenes feature believable, well-executed confrontations that convey the raw energy of the story, while the stage fights appear overly cautious. The result is that physical moments sometimes lose their dramatic tension, reading more as hesitant than intense. Still, Pompa’s work ensures clarity and coherence in the storytelling, prioritizing performer safety and visual consistency.

Gabby Cohen’s costume design meets the needs of the production effectively, grounding the characters in the 1960s setting without overstatement. Their choices reflect socioeconomic differences between the Greasers and the Socs in subtle but recognizable ways, denim and leather contrasting with clean lines and brighter colors. The designs are practical and cohesive, supporting the actors and helping the audience easily distinguish between groups and relationships.

Broke Thespians Theatre Company’s production of THE OUTSIDERS is a sincere adaptation that captures the heart of S.E. Hinton’s beloved story while showcasing the dedication of this growing San Marcos company. Though modest in scale, the production demonstrates careful attention to storytelling, design, and ensemble work; proof that meaningful, community-driven theater can thrive outside major city centers. The company’s commitment to accessibility and artistic growth makes them well worth supporting as they continue to develop and offer theater to the Central Texas community. For younger audiences, especially middle and high school students familiar with the novel, this production provides an engaging and relatable introduction to live theater, offering both entertainment and an opportunity to see a classic story brought vividly to life.

THE OUTSIDERS

Book by S. E. Hinton; Script Adaptation by Christopher Yergel

Theater Company: Broke Thespian’s theatre Company

Venue: Maurice T. Suttles VFW Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road, San Marcos, TX, 78667

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Running Time: 1-¾ hours, 1 15-minute intermission intermission

Tickets: $3.66- $16.88

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Austin News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...