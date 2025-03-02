Review: TICK, TICK ... BOOM! at TexArts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jonathan Larson’s Tick, Tick... Boom! is a deeply personal and electrifying rock musical that explores the anxieties of turning thirty as an aspiring artist. At TexArts, this semi-autobiographical piece bursts onto the stage with palpable energy, a delightful three-person cast, and sharp choreography (Stephen Allen) that keeps the show moving at an exhilarating pace.

The story follows Jon (portrayed by the charismatic Che Greeno), a struggling composer living in early-1990s New York City. As he approaches his 30th birthday, he grapples with self-doubt, the ticking clock of his dreams, and the fear of failure. His girlfriend, Susan (Myk Garcia), wants to leave the city for a quieter life, while his Best Friend, Michael (J Flores), trades his artistic ambitions for a lucrative corporate career. The show, originally conceived as a solo rock monologue, is an introspective and humorous reflection on Larson’s own frustrations before he found success with Rent. His sudden passing before Rent’s Broadway debut only adds to the show’s poignancy, making Tick, Tick... Boom! a love letter to dreamers chasing uncertain futures.

J Flores, Che Greeno, and Myk Garcia

TexArts’ production does a remarkable job transporting audiences into Jon’s chaotic world, thanks to a detailed scenic design (Bradford Smitherman) that perfectly evokes a cramped, bohemian NYC apartment in the early 1990s. The grungy aesthetic, paired with an on-stage live band, amplifies the raw, intimate nature of the musical, immersing us in Jon’s reality.

Che Greeno captivates as Jon, effortlessly navigating the monologue-style format that breaks the fourth wall with humor and vulnerability. His boundless physicality and expressive delivery make it impossible to look away, drawing the audience into his restless mind. Myk Garcia is enchanting as Susan and absolutely hilarious as Rose, the raspy-voiced talent agent. She delivers a stunning rendition of “Come to Your Senses,” capturing the emotional core of the musical with breathtaking vocal power. Her chemistry with Greeno is particularly striking in their famous phone-call duet, where tension, longing, and regret play out with gripping authenticity. J Flores as Michael brings a dynamic energy to the trio, balancing over-the-top comedic moments with heartfelt sincerity. His presence adds depth to Jon’s internal struggle, making the friendships feel real and lived-in. One of the standout moments between the trio is the “breakfast” scene, where their impeccable comedic timing and physicality create a truly memorable moment of levity amidst Jon’s existential turmoil.

The production’s live rock band effectively sets the 90s vibe, adding to the musical’s rawness, though at times, the sound balance overpowered the actors, forcing them to push their vocals harder than necessary. A slight audio adjustment could have made for a more even blend between music and voice.

What makes this production even more special is its Latin representation, from the director to the actors. Seeing this diverse cast breathe fresh life into such an iconic piece was an absolute delight. Having never seen Tick, Tick... Boom! before, I found myself completely enchanted by the story, its humor, and its deeply human core. Under the meticulous direction of Carl Gonzalez, TexArts has delivered a heartfelt tribute to Larson’s legacy, reminding us all that sometimes, the ticking clock isn’t just a source of anxiety—it’s a reminder to chase our dreams before time runs out.

