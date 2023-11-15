Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards

Review: THE WOLVES at Mary Moody Northen Theatre

Now kicking it on stage through November 19th, 2023

Nov. 15, 2023

The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe unfolds as a contemporary coming-of-age story centered on the lives of a high school girls' soccer team. Set against the backdrop of the team's weekly warm-up sessions, the play delves into themes of adolescence, identity, friendship, and the complexities of growing up.

The narrative spans several weeks, each scene preceding a different soccer game, with characters identified by their jersey numbers, highlighting the collective nature of the team. The dialogues feature raw and unfiltered conversations typical of teenage girls, offering a glimpse into their diverse personalities, backgrounds, and struggles.

While the fast-paced script covers a range of topics in 90 minutes, intentionally mimicking teenage girl conversational dynamics, it falls short in representing the caring and thoughtful nature of today's young women. As a parent of two teenage girls, I believe the script doesn't fully capture the camaraderie, support for personal struggles, and the shared fun experienced by young women, especially in a small team sport.

The play's central theme revolves around identity exploration, as characters grapple with individual struggles, societal expectations, gender roles, and the pressure to conform. The soccer field serves as both a battleground for competition and a space for the characters to express themselves, symbolizing the challenges young women face in transitioning from adolescence to adulthood.

Under the skillful direction of Anna Skidis Vargas, this production of The Wolves delivers thought-provoking theater with quality and poise. The ensemble, displaying stronger chemistry than scripted among team members, showcases a talented young cast engaging in authentic conversations, mourning, arguing, laughing, and playfully offering a behind-the-scenes look at a female soccer team.

Andrea Rose Gonzales stands out as #25, the captain, skillfully navigating the challenges of leading a team of strong individual players while facing her own identity struggles. Reagan Jones, as #7, delivers a compelling performance, portraying a girl with a secret – or not so secret – to bear. Lillian Harrow's portrayal of the intelligent and thoughtful #11 brings a unique perspective to team discussions with realism and curiosity. Gabriella Caumon, as #46, adeptly portrays the new girl, challenging assumptions about social dynamics. Genesis Heiser as #8 brings humor and sweetness as a naive teenager marveling at the wonders of the world. Becca Jimenez, as the goalie #00, initially quiet and anxious, steps up when needed, offering new perspectives. Arlyssa Ledezma endears as #8, a sheltered teen with distinct views, while Vivienne Verges as #13 shares opinions with sass, and Anna Southern as #14 struggles to stand firm. Amy Downing delivers a compelling and emotional scene as a soccer mom coping with the loss of her child.

Rebecca Anne Woolls' creative transformation of Mary Moody Northen into a realistic indoor soccer pitch, complemented by Erin Earle Fleming's lighting design, adds to the immersive experience.

While the script may have its pitfalls in fully capturing the depth and thoughtfulness of today's teenage girls, the production of The Wolves, led by a talented cast, delivers thought-provoking theatre that is worth savoring.

Duration: 90 minutes, no intermission

THE WOLVES

Book by Sarah DeLappe

Directed by Anna Skidis Vargas

Mary Moody Northen Theatre

St. Edward’s University

3001 S. Congress Ave, Austin, TX

Austin, Texas

November 16, 17 and 18 at 7:30 pm. 

November 19 at 2:00 pm.


 


