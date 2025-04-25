Review: THE ILLUSIONARY GAMES OF EDWARD RYE at The Filigree Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In The Illusionary Games of Edward Rye, playwright Ashley Griffin delivers a provocative psychological thriller that examines the seductive—and dangerous—nature of influence. Making its world premiere at Filigree Theatre, the play explores the moral fallout of manipulation disguised as entertainment, all set against the glamorous yet unsettling backdrop of a high-profile illusionist’s New York City tour.

This richly layered narrative finds a deft interpreter in director Elizabeth V. Newman, who handles the material with remarkable finesse. Her direction peels back the glittering surface of hypnotism to expose the corrosive morality beneath. Without ever becoming didactic, Newman guides the audience through a world where every moment feels carefully calibrated, each scene charged with ethical complexity. Under her keen eye, illusion becomes more than spectacle—it becomes a mirror, reflecting the truths we choose not to see.

At the center is Edward Rye, portrayed with chilling magnetism by Malcolm Stephenson. As a British illusionist whose mastery of hypnosis has made him both revered and reviled, Stephenson walks a razor's edge between charismatic showman and calculating predator. His performance exudes effortless menace, grounding the play’s philosophical stakes in raw, personal tension.

Opposite him is Ashley Griffin herself as Claire Fox, a sharp-witted skeptic who refuses to fall under Rye’s spell. Griffin delivers a nuanced, restrained performance, portraying Claire as intelligent, inquisitive, and unafraid to challenge power. Her arc builds with quiet force, culminating in moments that leave the audience breathless.

Michael Morse completes the leading trio as Freddy, Rye’s assistant and reluctant moral compass. With a steady, grounded presence, Morse captures the turmoil of a man caught between loyalty and conscience.

Patrick Anthony’s exquisite set design heightened the production's emotional undercurrents. At first, the space evokes a sleek, mysterious performance venue, but it soon reveals its own sleight of hand, shifting, folding, and transforming to reflect the evolving psychological terrain. Anthony’s set is more than a backdrop; it’s a shape-shifting character, revealing deeper layers of deception with each scene.

Griffin’s script stands out on its own merits. Known for her acclaimed work in Hamlet and as the creator of Twilight: The Musical, Griffin proves her range and boldness as a writer. Her dialogue blends theatrical flair with incisive philosophical inquiry. The play doesn’t aim merely to entertain—it provokes, disturbs, and demands reflection. Its central dilemma—whether Rye’s hypnotic acts constitute art or abuse—feels urgently relevant in an era when manipulation permeates politics, media, and everyday life.

What makes The Illusionary Games of Edward Rye so haunting is its refusal to offer easy answers. Instead, it asks: How much influence is too much? When does persuasion become coercion? And who decides where that line is drawn?

By the time the final twist unfolds—a revelation too gripping to spoil—the audience is left not just shocked, but deeply unsettled. The real illusion isn’t the one onstage, but the subtle narratives we accept without question. No one, no matter how principled, is immune.

This is a searing, elegantly constructed work—impeccably performed and directed—with layers that linger long after the curtain falls. The Illusionary Games of Edward Rye is more than a play; it’s a confrontation with the unseen forces that shape us. A spellbinding reminder that magic, no matter how dazzling, always comes at a cost.

Now playing at Filigree Theatre through May 4th, 2025—don’t miss this haunting exploration of power, illusion, and the choices we don’t even realize we’re making.

Additional cast members include: Derek Byzinski as Tim, Jack Baziuk as understudy/Edward Rye’s Show Assistant, and Laura D’Eramo as understudy/Edward Rye Show Crew.

Duration: 100 minutes, no intermission.

The Illusionary Games of Edward Rye

Book by Ashley Griffin

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman

Now playing through May 4th, 2025

Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM and 8 PM



The Filigri Theatre at Factory on 5th

3409 E 5th St.

Austin, TX 78702

