Review: THE FILIGREE THEATRE'S DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at Factory On 5th

Under the masterful direction of Elizabeth V. Newman, Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is brought to life at the Factory on 5th with striking intensity. From the moment audiences step into the venue, they are enveloped in the hauntingly atmospheric world of Victorian London (designed by Patrick Anthony), where thick fog curls around fragmented brick facades, embodying the fractured psyche of Dr. Jekyll himself. This immersive setting is more than mere scenery—it serves as a visual and emotional reflection of the protagonist’s internal struggle, a cityscape transformed into a battleground for the warring facets of his soul.

Newman’s direction crafts an environment where tension lingers in every shadow, and the air is thick with the foreboding sense that Jekyll’s descent into darkness is both inevitable and inescapable. A bold decision in this adaptation divides the role of Hyde among multiple actors, heightening the character’s omnipresence and making him feel truly inevitable.

The actors portraying Edward Hyde—Bailey Ellis, Molly McKee, Mike Ooi, and Beau Paul—form a seamless, shifting entity of menace. Some of the Hydes radiate chilling charm, others brute force, but together, they embody the inescapable shadow of Jekyll’s subconscious. Their fluid transitions, executed with eerie synchronicity, reinforce the unsettling truth that Hyde is not a separate being but an intrinsic part of Jekyll himself.

Left to Right: Bailey Ellis (Hyde), Beau (Hyde) Scot Friedman (Dr. Jekyll),

Molly McKee (Hyde) and Mike Ooi (Hyde)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

PC: The Filigree Theatre

Scot Friedman delivers a riveting performance as Dr. Henry Jekyll, portraying a man at war with himself. This Jekyll is not just a scientist obsessed with the duality of man but a soul teetering on the edge of control, each step forward dragging him closer to his inevitable fall. His exchanges with Utterson (Bailey Ellis) are particularly striking, bringing to the forefront the adaptation’s central philosophical conflict. In a chilling conversation, Jekyll fervently argues that “man is not truly one, but two,” that beneath every virtuous exterior lurks an unspeakable darkness waiting to be freed. Utterson, ever the voice of reason, counters with desperate urgency, pleading for Jekyll to abandon his dangerous experiments before he is consumed entirely. Their verbal sparring not only drives the narrative but forces the audience to confront the unsettling notion that Jekyll’s theory may be more truth than madness.

Arielle LaGuette’s Elizabeth brings warmth and quiet strength to the production. Unlike the typical passive victim, this Elizabeth is drawn to Jekyll’s intellect and mystery while perceptive enough to sense the darkness lurking beneath. Her interactions with both Jekyll and Hyde brim with unspoken tension, and as she desperately seeks the truth, her heartbreak becomes the audience’s own.

Arielle LaGuette (Elizabeth) and Mike Ooi (Hyde)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

PC: The Filigree Theatre

Other supporting characters, including Lanyon (Mike Ooi), serve as both moral compass and tragic casualty, watching in horror as their once-respected friend slips further into the abyss. Sir Danvers Carew, played with unsettling poise by Beau Paul, marks one of the adaptation’s most significant departures from the original novella. No longer simply a respectable victim of Hyde’s brutality, Hatcher reimagined Carew as a predator in his own right, a powerful man who wields his influence for selfish, cruel ends. This shift adds another layer to the production’s examination of monstrosity, blurring the lines between villain and victim.

Filigree’s production peels away the Victorian façade to reveal a raw, psychological battle—one that thrives on its ensemble of compelling, interwoven performances. The characters are not just players in a Gothic thriller; they are mirrors reflecting the monstrous contradictions within us all. Leaning into the existential dread at the heart of Stevenson’s novella and pushing the boundaries of gothic horror, the production delivers a theatrical experience that lingers long after the final bow. This is not merely a retelling of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde—it is an unflinching exploration of the duality that exists within us all, brought to life by an exceptional cast and an unwaveringly atmospheric vision.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher

from the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

by Robert Louis Stevenson

Directed by Elizabeth V. Newman

Now playing through February 23rd, 2025

Thursdays thru Saturdays at 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM

The Filigree Theatre @ Factory on 5th

3409 East 5th Street

Austin, TX 78702

