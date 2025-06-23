Review: TARTUFFE at City Theatre Austin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Molière’s Tartuffe has never been just a comedy. Since its scandalous debut in 1664, the play has provoked discomfort in those it dares to satirize: the self-righteous, the blindly devout, and the manipulators who weaponize virtue. It was promptly banned by the Church for its thinly veiled critique of religious hypocrisy—despite King Louis XIV’s personal support—and only allowed back after several revisions softened its edges. Yet even in its revised form, the heart of Tartuffe remains a razor-sharp indictment of false piety.

City Theatre Austin’s production, directed with a light, witty hand by Payton Trahan, brings the classic forward in time, placing the action in a modern-day setting with contemporary costumes, smartphones, and modern references. The production largely retains the elevated, old-English poetic text of the original translation. The contrast between the more current setting and the old tongue can sometimes feel jarring; the rhythm of the text doesn’t always sit naturally within the modern world that the staging suggests. Still, the show moves swiftly, never lingering too long on any one beat and keeping the energy high and the audience engaged.

What I found particularly resonant, and still deeply relevant, is how Tartuffe so deftly skewers the kind of blind faith that allows people to be duped. Orgon, the gullible patriarch, is so desperate to believe in Tartuffe’s holiness that he abandons his family, his reason, and eventually his own financial position to defend a man who is clearly manipulating him for personal gain. It’s a familiar pattern, one we still see today in the political arena. Molière’s Tartuffe is more than a con man; he’s a stand-in for any figure who cloaks ambition in sanctimony, using the guise of moral authority to exploit those too afraid to question it.

Though centuries old, the play draws undeniable parallels to today’s socio-political environment, where the public is often swept up by charismatic figures who claim to be moral compasses, only for us to discover too late that the compass is spinning freely.

City Theatre’s cast brings the story to life with gusto. A few accent choices felt out of place, not exactly distracting, but in my opinion, unnecessary. Overall, the acting was consistent throughout the performance and each actor brought their A-game to serve the story well.

Brent Irwin (Valere), Christine Angelique (Marianne),

Kristin Fern Johnson (Cleante), Andrea Littlefield (Madame Pernelle),

Shanaya Dixon (Elmire), and Liam Kinna (Damis)

Tartuffe

PC: City Theatre Austin

Amidst a cohesive cast, several performances stood out. Andrea Littlefield, as Madame Pernelle, was a particular delight, delivering sarcasm and sharp-eyed commentary with accurate comic timing. Zachary Gamble portrayed Orgon with ridiculous machismo and blind devotion, precisely the kind of exaggerated fool who makes you laugh until you realize how dangerously familiar he is. Nathan Clemenson’s Tartuffe is sly and insufferably smug, over-the-top conniving to the point of being gross at times, a fitting choice for a character who thrives on manipulation. And Christine Angelique hilariously overplays Marianne, the young damsel whose fickle love and teenage angst add charm and levity to the ensemble.

Rounding out the cast are the lovely Shanaya Dixon as Elmire, Liam Kinna as the wild-eyed, drug-afflicted Damis, Mollie Kirby as Dorine, Haylee Myers as Flipote, Brent Irwin as Valère, Mike Dellens as Monsieur Loyal, Adrian Lancaster as The Officer, and Kristin Fern Johnson as Cléante, the only voice of reason in this insane entourage of characters.

Trahan’s direction keeps the show moving at a lively clip, leaning into the absurd without ever losing the point. The humor lands, the pacing works, and, most importantly, the message remains clear: the most dangerous kind of power is the one that wears the mask of righteousness.

City Theatre’s Tartuffe reminds us, with biting wit and a wink, that even if things change, we still fall for the same old tricks.

Nathan Clemenson (Tartuffe) and Zachary Gamble (Orgon)

Tartuffe

PC: City Theatre Austin

Duration: 2 hours and 30 min including one intermission

TARTUFFE or, the hypocrite

Written by Molière

Directed by Payton Trahan

Now playing through June 19th, 2025

Thursday through Saturday at 8:00 PM

Sunday at 3:00 PM

City Theatre Austin

Genesis Creative Collective

1507 Wilshire Blvd. Austin 78722

Reader Reviews