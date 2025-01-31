Review: RABBITS - The Vortex Theatre Crafts Chills

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of RABBITS at the Vortex delivers an exceptional cast, incredible directing and a whopping great story. Every aspect of this show is stellar, showing the creativity and dedication to the art of theatre available right here in our fair city.

Written by acclaimed Austin playwright, Sarah Saltwick, RABBITS is a tight thriller that runs for just 70 minutes. The length of the production belies its astounding depth, character development and beauty. At its heart the play charts human condition and crafts characters we genuinely care about. Saltwick goes well beyond the post apocalyptic genre to craft fully fleshed, very real people with less focus on the fear of what they face than their experience that brought them to the moments in time we see them in.

I won’t spoil the story for you here, but the play centers on three people struggling to survive. Cass (Kathleen Fletcher) leads the action that envelops Jackson (Ryan Bradley) and Dove (Myranda Molina). The trio bond together through the beautifully crafted script, as they are inextricably drawn to the final fight for their survival. RABBITS is far above any other production I’ve seen in the post apocalyptic genre, the plot is revealed in a way that keeps the audience guessing but not frustrated by drawing it out at great length.

Watching Kathleen Fletcher on stage is dazzling, every movement, every bit of dialogue pulls us into her world. She is truly a master of her craft and this production puts the spotlight on her pure talent and magnificent presence. Fletcher is magnetic, drawing in both her fellow actors and the audience. Unbelievably RABBITS marks stage debuts for both Ryan Bradley and Myranda Molina, no one would ever imagine that these two hadn’t spent years on the stage. Bradley is outstanding as the male of the group, he is confident, afraid, loving and grief stricken, moving seamlessly through the range of emotion and his relationships with Dove and Cass. As Dove, Myranda Molina is the epitome of innocence and naivety. She gracefully glides through a world she doesn’t fully understand, relying on her imagination to fill in the blanks. Molina’s task is to be the glue that bonds these characters together and she does it incredibly well.

Award winning Director Chris Fontanes is at the top of his game with RABBITS. His attention to detail is stunning and effective. From the moment the audience enters the Eloise Brooks Cullum Stage we quite literally step into a beautifully crafted world where everything, from the crunching forest floor to the scent in the air everything sets the stage. From lights up to the final moment Fontanes gives us one hell of a ride where the pacing is crisp and his vision is clear. The set by master designer Ann Marie Gordon is absolutely incredible. I’ve seen more shows over the years at the Vortex than I can count, but Gordon completely transforms the space to look and feel larger than it actually is. Nothing is missed under her expert hand, every scene is a masterclass in use of a physically limited performance space. The lighting design by Patrick Anthony is perfect in every way. His use of color and texture are stunning and while Anthony has excellently lit many, many shows in the Austin area, this has to be one of his best. If the spectacular set and lighting isn’t enough, Charles Dennis’ projections put the entire production over the top. They add a special touch to every scene and what could be a distracting element instead ties the production up with a gorgeous bow.

I genuinely had a great time at RABBITS opening night, I was thoroughly entertained by every aspect of the show. I highly recommend that you grab your tickets before they sell out, this is a must see show!

RABBITS

by Sarah Saltwick

Directed by Chris Fontanes

The Vortex Theatre

2307 Manor Rd, Austin

January 30 - February 15, 2025

Running Time: 70 minutes with no intermission.

