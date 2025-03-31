Review: LEND ME A TENOR at Bastrop Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From March 28 to April 6, Bastrop Opera House presents LEND ME A TENOR as part of their 2025 season. A farce written by Ken Ludwig, LEND ME A TENOR is set in 1930s Cleveland, revolving around a chaotic evening at the opera. The story begins when world-famous tenor Tito Merelli, set to perform the lead role in Otello, is mistakenly believed to have died after a night of excessive drinking. In a panic, the opera company’s manager, Henry Saunders, enlists his assistant, Max, to impersonate Merelli and take his place on stage. However, a series of mix-ups, mistaken identities, and romantic entanglements ensue, as Max’s impersonation goes awry, leading to hilarious misunderstandings and near-disasters.

Directed by AJ Feux, the cast has several strong performances. Grant Savoy as Max captures the character’s nervous energy and growing desperation as he gets swept up in the hilarious chaos of mistaken identities and romantic confusion. Savoy’s acting is relatable and endearing as he navigates the absurd situations around him. Anna Bristoll as Maggie Saunders brings charm to her role, capturing Maggie's playful and determined nature and balancing her romantic aspirations with a comedic sense of self-awareness.

TJ Condit as Tito Merelli brings hilarious energy to the role of the world-renowned tenor and blends confidence and comedic exaggeration, capturing Tito’s larger-than-life personality and undeniable charm. Condit’s impeccable timing and physicality, especially in the farcical moments, play off the other characters well, particularly Christopher Huegel’s portrayal of Saunders. Huegel aptly captures Saunders' frantic energy and over-the-top determination, navigating the escalating chaos with a mix of frustration, exasperation, and absurdity.

Kelita Thomas as Maria Merelli and Nikki Bora as Julia Leverette, both deliver memorable performances. Thomas brings a perfect blend of larger-than-life fiery passion and comedic flair to the role of Maria, Tito’s long-suffering wife, creating a character who is both fierce and lovable. Bora, as the flirtatious and scheming Julia, adds a delightful layer of charm and wit, expertly navigating the complex romantic entanglements with humor and poise.

Rounding out the cast are Codee King as Diana and Tom Bristoll as the Bellhop, both of whom deliver delightful performances. King brings a sultry, scheming nature to the role of Diana, adding humor to the romantic complications, while Bristoll’s portrayal of the Bellhop is full of comedic timing and physical comedy, adding a lighthearted energy to the mix. Together, they help round out the ensemble, each adding their own unique flair to the fast-paced chaos of the production.

The set design by AJ Feux works well for the production, invoking a hotel suite with several doors, adding to the chaos on stage. The stage dressing by Feux and the cast includes some iconic hotel art by Gustav Klimt on the walls and a beautiful red settee in the living space. The sound design complements the show well, with preshow music from famous opera arias, and music inserted throughout the action as needed. The lighting design stands out, with its ability to move from one playing space to another, and sometimes with both in play.

Bastrop Opera House’s production of LEND ME A TENOR is a fun and entertaining way to spend an evening out. While the dialogue is slow at times, the fast-paced action and engaging performances keep the audience captivated, leading to a night full of laughter and enjoyment. This production is suitable for the entire family and delivers a delightful experience that is sure to entertain and not disappoint.

LEND ME A TENOR

Written by Ken Ludwig

Theater Company: Bastrop Opera House

Venue: 711 Spring St., Bastrop, TX 78602

March 28 to April 6, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Running Time: 2 hrs, with one 15-min intermission

Tickets: $25

Ticket Link: https://bohtickets.ludus.com/index.php?show_id=200459431

