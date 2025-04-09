JULIUS CAESAR Coming to Austin Shakespeare in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Austin Shakespeare is bringing a fierce and fearless production of JULIUS CAESAR to Zilker Hillside Theatre this spring, running May 15–25. In a dynamic twist on Shakespeare’s gripping political drama, most of the conspirators will be played by women, turning the timeless tale of ambition, betrayal, and revolution on its head.

Celebrating 40 years of bold performances, Austin Shakespeare continues its tradition of Free Shakespeare in Zilker Park, inviting Austinites of all ages to experience world-class theater under the stars. Audience members are encouraged to pack a picnic and settle in for an unforgettable night of drama, poetry and power plays.

“We are excited to challenge expectations with this production,” says Ann Ciccolella, Artistic Director of Austin Shakespeare. “By casting women in most of the roles except Caesar himself, we hope create a fascinating tension that re-envisions the story’s power structures while showcasing Shakespeare’s brilliant text.”

Audiences can expect stunning performances, a vivid outdoor setting, and a production that speaks directly to today’s political and cultural moment—all while honoring the rich language and emotional depth of the Bard’s original.

Whether you’re a lifelong Shakespeare lover or a first-time theatergoer, JULIUS CAESAR at Zilker Hillside Theatre promises an evening of powerful storytelling in one of Austin’s most iconic settings.

The cast of JULIUS CAESAR features five Equity actors: newly returned to Austin Rachel Hacker as Brutus, Babs George as Cassius, Meredith O’Brien as Mark Antony, Amani Dorn as Octavius and guest artist Ray Schultz as Caesar. Other Austin Shakespeare alumni actors include: Sue Breland as the Soothsayer, Aliya Qureshi as Calpurnia, Emily Green as Portia, Darby Williams as Cinna. From the recent staged reading at the Austin Jewish Community Center are: Nick Gilley and Christa Sablic, and from the recent Mahabharata Tales production is Divya Goruganthu. Young Shakespeare actor Gabriel Cruz will join the professional company for the first time as Artemidorus. New to the company are Katie Browne and Jake Olds. Set and light design is by Patrick Anthony; costume design is by Cecilia Gay and Property design is by Stephanie Schmid.

ABOUT AUSTIN SHAKESPEARE

“The Bard is only the beginning.” Audiences travel many roads with this professional company for surprising and entertaining theater productions featuring heightened language at The Long Center’s Rollins Studio Theatre in the fall and spring, as well as Free Summer Shakespeare in Zilker Park and Young Shakespeare at the Curtain Theater replica. Founded in 1984 and the only professional classical theater company in Central Texas, its mission is to perform timeless stories that explore the human adventure and celebrate the power of words on stages and in schools throughout the heart of Texas. Austin Shakespeare’s ongoing “Shakespeare Aloud” reading group and “Artist’s Way” sessions invite new participates weekly and the company’s education program 20/20 sends professional actors into schools to encourage love of language.

