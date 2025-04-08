Review: HOOKMAN at Broke Thespians Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From March 28 to April 6, Broke Thespian’s Theatre Company presented Lauren Yee’s HOOKMAN at the VFW Post 3413 in San Marcos. HOOKMAN is a dark comedy thriller that follows Lexi, a new college student navigating the struggles of homesickness, a quirky roommate, and a campus under siege by a hook-handed serial killer targeting young women. In an effort to make sense of it all, Lexi begins investigating the mysterious disappearance of her high school Best Friend during a fateful car ride to the movies, hoping to find answers and restore some normalcy. Ultimately, Lexi and her friends are forced to confront the harsh truths of growing up – and it’s not as glamorous as they expected.

Directed by Miranda Martinez, this production of HOOKMAN is quirky, slightly campy (but not overly so), and well-acted. Brenda Salas plays Lexi, the main character, skillfully navigating the varying emotional states of her role. She particularly shines in the car scenes and in revealing her gradual realization of her friend’s death in the car accident. Emily Rohrman plays Jess, Lexi’s Best Friend and the victim of the accident, bringing a grounded sense of humor to her role and engaging the audience with the relatable, everyday banter between the two young characters.

Harley Heitmayer portrays Yoonji, Lexi’s eccentric roommate, balancing the character's boundary-pushing behavior with a touch of vulnerability. Anastascio Gutierrez plays Hookman, the silent, menacing figure who stalks and murders young women. His physical presence is notable, and he is quite good in executing choreographed acts of menace and terror. Meridian Parham as Chloe offers a portrayal of this enigmatic character who, while seemingly an activist student, is revealed to have a dark side, taunting Lexi while hiding a murderous streak.

The cast is rounded out by Gillian Graver as Kayleigh, Bran Ivan Castillo as Adam, and Demitri Lind-Oday as Sean. Bella Monich, Bran Ivan Castillo, Gareth Schulte, and James Vasquez serve as the Chorus, using their bodies to depict physical spaces like windows, doors, and the body of the car, as well as enacting scenes such as the car wreck and the movement of bodies through space. Their presence adds depth and fluidity to the production’s atmosphere.

Set in a circular play space in a large auditorium with the audience arranged in a semi-horseshoe, the stage design (designer not credited) is flexible, using minimal props to serve multiple functions throughout the production. One of the standout features of the show is the sound design by Mila Luna, which expertly blends 80s and contemporary pop music for the pre-show ambiance and incorporates a wide array of sounds that enhance the on-stage action.

The lighting design by Jade Jacobo is equally impressive, skillfully creating compelling scenes through flashes of color and other techniques, all while utilizing minimal lighting instruments to focus attention on the action. The costume design (designer not credited) is intriguing, capturing the trendiness of the 80s while incorporating some anime-inspired looks. As the show progresses, the costumes gradually become covered in blood and grime, adding a gritty layer to the characters' transformations.

Of particular note is the movement and fight choreography (designers not credited), which is outstanding. The physicality of the scene where Lexi is rolled across the floor, as well as the intense fight between Lexi and Hookman, are executed with precision and intensity, elevating the overall impact of those moments.

This production of HOOKMAN is quite good, though the script can be a bit confusing. It's unclear whether the characters are real or if they exist solely in Lexi's mind. If they are real, it’s hard to determine if they occupy both physical and mental spaces that feel disconnected for Lexi. Despite the ambiguity of the script, which somewhat diminishes the horror elements of the action, the actors deserve praise for bringing their characters to life in unique and compelling ways.

For future productions, I would recommend HOOKMAN for its intriguing premise and its connection to an underrepresented genre in live theater. However, I would also advise potential audiences to be aware of its content. The show includes coarse language, violence, sexual situations, blood, and discussions of trauma, making it intended for adult audiences.

HOOKMAN

Written by Lauren Yee

Theater Company: Broke Thespian’s theatre Company

Venue: VFW Post 3413, 1701 Hunter Road, San Marcos, TX, 78667

Fridays and Saturdays, March 28 & 29, April 4 & 5 7:30 p.m.; Sundays, March 30 & April 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Running Time: 1-½ hours, no intermission

Tickets: $3.66- $16.88

Reader Reviews