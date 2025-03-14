Interview: Makoto Matsuda on PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE TOUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Today I am thrilled to have the opportunity to interview Makoto Matsuda. Makoto is not only a giant in the anime genre but a producer with Appare Co., Ltd, the company responsible for bringing the first 2.5D musical to our continent. I’ve never seen this new type of theatre and I’m very curious about what PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE TOUR has in store for us on Saturday, March 15th at Bass Concert Hall.

Q: Can you tell us a little about yourself and your journey to producing PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE TOUR?

A: After working as an actor, I transitioned into theater production and founded Nelke Planning Co., Ltd., a stage production company. I have produced numerous stage adaptations of popular manga, anime, and video games, including Naruto, Attack on Titan, and Demon Slayer. Additionally, I have brought various productions to international markets. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, was specifically created for international audiences, based on Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, a globally beloved manga.

Q: Anime and manga are hugely popular worldwide. Can you tell me what themes make Sailor Moon such a sensation?

A: The appeal of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon lies in its unique characters. The story conveys the importance of peace and the beauty of friendship by depicting love and battles.

Q: What are the challenges in bringing Anime to the stage?

A: Japanese manga, anime, and video games have a vast, dedicated fan base worldwide. I believe it is of utmost importance to meet their expectations.

Q: PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE TOUR is the first ‘2.5D musical’ to tour the US, can you please explain what a ‘2.5D Musical’ is for our Austin audience?

A: Musicals and plays based on two-dimensional works such as manga, anime, and video games are called 2.5D musicals in Japan. The term “2.5D” refers to the intermediate point between the characters and the actors because the characters gain a more three-dimensional quality when brought to life by real-life performers.

Q: It may surprise many of our readers that there are 40 Sailor Moon musicals that have been wildly popular in Japan since 1993. Are there elements from these shows included in your show?

A: Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live and its story begins with the first volume of the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon manga, which the show is based on. It showcases a dynamic blend of acting, singing, dancing, and projections, all enhanced by cutting-edge technology.

Q: What do you hope audience members take home with them after seeing your performance?

A: I hope they will feel the importance of peace and the desire to protect their loved ones.

Q: Is there anything else you would like us to know?

A: In Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the storytelling, battles, love, and friendship are all seamlessly packed into a concise 95-minute performance. With a live concert section included, the show is enjoyable even for those unfamiliar with the original manga. I hope everyone will come and experience it!

Thank you so very much for answering my questions today. I know many fans of anime, manga and Sailor Moon are thrilled to have an opportunity to see PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE TOUR this Saturday, March 15th at 7:30 PM at Bass Concert Hall on the University of Texas campus. There aren’t many tickets left so grab them while you can!

