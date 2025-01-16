Review: CLUE - Live On Stage!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Farce, with its fast-paced action, physical comedy, and absurdity, is my favorite type of theatre. The national tour of CLUE - Live On Stage! fits the definition perfectly, delivering buffoonery, slamming doors, and breathless pacing. This 80-minute, no-intermission comedy is a stage adaptation of the beloved 1985 movie, itself inspired by the iconic board game. While the production offers moments of laughter and whimsy, it ultimately struggles to recapture the magic of its source material.

Set in Boddy Mansion, the story begins with a dinner party hosting an eccentric group of characters with seemingly no connection. The butler, Wadsworth, guides the guests—and the audience—through a madcap murder mystery full of twists and turns. Fans of the Clue board game will appreciate nods to its colorful characters and tiny murder weapons, but the show leans heavily on nostalgia rather than forging its own identity.

Director Casey Hushion’s production is strongest in its cast and technical elements. Jeff Skowron shines as Wadsworth, anchoring the chaos with impeccable timing, while Christina Anthony (Miss Scarlet), Jonathan Spivey (Professor Plum), and Joanna Glushak (Mrs. Peacock) stand out with their comedic flair, my personal favorites. The physical comedy and energy are commendable, yet the direction lacks the creativity to elevate the material. Repeatedly lining the cast across the stage creates static visuals, and opportunities for more dynamic staging are missed. I found myself musing whether this script would be better in the hands of our Austin professional theatre companies. Ultimately the ‘Live On Stage!’ part of the title fails to create a unique experience to the audience.

The technical design, however, is superb. Lee Savage’s sumptuous set transitions smoothly, perfectly complemented by Ryan O’Gara’s atmospheric lighting. These elements provide a rich visual backdrop, even if the direction doesn’t match their sophistication.

Overall, CLUE delivers lighthearted fun but falls short of Broadway in Austin’s usual standards. Fans of the film or board game will find nostalgia aplenty, but those seeking the unique spark of live theater may leave wanting more. Note: The show runs 80 minutes without intermission, so plan accordingly.

CLUE - Live On Stage!

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by: Sandy Rustin

Broadway In Austin at Bass Concert Hall

Running Time: 80 minutes with no intermission.

Tickets: $60–$150 | austin.broadway.com

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

